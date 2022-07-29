OPINION: CORE Act Will Honor Camp Hale, Provide Habitat Protections for Wildlife

pagosadailypost.com
Related
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aggressive Bears Destroying Campsites, Chasing Hikers Prompt Warnings
Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska issued a bear advisory after two separate encounters between humans and a brown bear over the span of days. The encounters—one of which involved a group of six hikers and the other involved two campers—prompted officials to remind park-goers to remain alert and to properly store bear attractants.
Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West
“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
eenews.net
Nev. landowner vows to raze wildlife refuge dam
In the spring of 2018, while at his church camp in the Nevada desert, Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes politely brushed off offers of heavy construction equipment to — quite literally — push back against the federal government. But four years later, he’s changed his mind.
Wyoming Hunter Wins Coveted Bison Tag, Says She’ll Donate it to a Disabled Veteran
For the third year in a row, Governor Mark Gordon has helped raise money for wildlife conservation by raffling off a bison hunting tag to one lucky Wyoming resident. The winner of the 2022 Wild Bison Raffle was Norma Winder, but the 71-year-old woman made a surprising announcement when her name was called on June 23. She said she would give it away to a female disabled veteran, the Cowboy State Daily reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Bureau of Land Management Lets 1.5 Million Cattle Graze on Federal Land for Almost Nothing, but the Cost to the Climate Could Be High
The hundreds of thousands of cattle dotting the vast sweeps and ranges of the West have become archetypal features of the American landscape, essentially entwined with a story the nation tells itself of cowboys and destiny. But for decades environmental groups and ecologists have argued that cattle are destroying the...
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
Final steps to remove derogatory names from federal lands underway
Sixty-six of the 67 sites on federal land in Arizona with a name that includes a slur for Native American women are slated to be renamed in September. There are 13 peppered throughout New Mexico, according to the Geographic Names Information System. Sierra, Grant, Catron and Chaves Counties each have...
A Classic Dall Sheep Hunt in the Yukon, From the Archives
This story first appeared in the January 1959 issue. Charlie Elliott was a legendary writer and editor for Outdoor Life. He retired as the Southern field editor in 1972, but continued to freelance for the magazine. THE RIDGE CREST was jagged and rocky, and it pitched down the mountain at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone National Park’s connection to the 1877 flight of the Nez Perce
Throughout its history, Yellowstone National Park has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic stories is that of the Nez Perce, or Nimiipu.
Comments / 0