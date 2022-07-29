Auburn Morning Rush: Big Cat Weekend kicks off, Auburn debuts new NIL collective

Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time for the Friday edition of the Auburn Morning Rush. This weekend will be a busy one, especially in the world of recruiting. So let’s take a look at today’s biggest headlines.

First up, many recruits that are high on Auburn Football’s radar will be visiting campus this weekend as part of the annual “Big Cat Weekend.” Head coach Bryan Harsin hopes to receive good news in the form of several commitments.

As Auburn football continues to prepare their upcoming season, Bryan Harsin has brought in someone local who knows a thing or two about low expectations as a motivational speaker. Who is it, and what did they say?

It is no secret that Auburn Baseball has been trending upward under the direction of head coach Butch Thompson. We take a look at some of the below-the-surface stats of Auburn’s successful run on the diamond.

Finally, there is a new way for Auburn fans to support their favorite athletes through an NIL collective.

Auburn's highest-priority recruits set to visit campus this weekend

Auburn football and head coach Bryan Harsin are rolling out the red carpet for the most important recruits on their list for Big Cat Weekend. A plethora of targets are expected to visit campus this weekend, which means that Auburn’s commitment list could expand. Keep close tabs on Auburn Wire this weekend for the latest in Auburn recruiting.

Auburn Football receives pep talk from Butch Thompson

If anyone is qualified to share their experiences as an “underdog” on Auburn’s campus, its head baseball coach Butch Thompson. Auburn Baseball went from the basement to the penthouse in 2022 after ending their season in the College World Series despite being picked to finish dead last in the SEC West standings before the season began.

Auburn football is receiving the same kind of expectations this season, as they were also predicted to finish last in the SEC West.

Because of that, Bryan Harsin called upon Thompson to deliver a motivational speech to his squad. Here is a small dose of what Thompson said to the football team:

The future is bright for Auburn Baseball

While we are on the topic of Butch Thompson, lets take a deeper look into his accomplishments as head coach of Auburn Baseball.

Thompson led the Tigers to their second trip to the College World Series in three NCAA Tournaments in 2022, and recently completed one of the most successful Major League Baseball drafts in program history, where eight players were selected by MLB organizations.

Earlier this week, Athletic Director Allen Greene pledged to continue supporting the growth of the program by approving a proposal to add enhancements to Plainsman Park, in an effort to better compete in recruiting against fellow SEC programs.

Just how successful has Thompson been at Auburn? Auburn Baseball recently released obscure facts about his tenure:

A new way to support Auburn athletes through NIL

Auburn fans looking for ways to support their favorite athletes have a new way to do so with a new NIL collective program.

“On To Victory” has officially launched by long-term Auburn Athletics supporters in an effort to boost Auburn’s reputation in the Name, Image, and Likeness side of athletics.

According to their website, exists solely to benefit Auburn student-athletes. Its directors will never receive compensation or profit from the collective, and is committed to efficient fiscal operations and rigorous compliance with all NIL regulations.

To learn more about On to Victory, visit their website at ontovictory.com