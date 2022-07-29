ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Morning Rush: Big Cat Weekend kicks off, Auburn debuts new NIL collective

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8x7z_0gxYRJaC00

Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time for the Friday edition of the Auburn Morning Rush. This weekend will be a busy one, especially in the world of recruiting. So let’s take a look at today’s biggest headlines.

First up, many recruits that are high on Auburn Football’s radar will be visiting campus this weekend as part of the annual “Big Cat Weekend.” Head coach Bryan Harsin hopes to receive good news in the form of several commitments.

As Auburn football continues to prepare their upcoming season, Bryan Harsin has brought in someone local who knows a thing or two about low expectations as a motivational speaker. Who is it, and what did they say?

It is no secret that Auburn Baseball has been trending upward under the direction of head coach Butch Thompson. We take a look at some of the below-the-surface stats of Auburn’s successful run on the diamond.

Finally, there is a new way for Auburn fans to support their favorite athletes through an NIL collective.

Let’s dive into the latest headlines in today’s morning rush:

Auburn's highest-priority recruits set to visit campus this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl8Ro_0gxYRJaC00
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Auburn football and head coach Bryan Harsin are rolling out the red carpet for the most important recruits on their list for Big Cat Weekend. A plethora of targets are expected to visit campus this weekend, which means that Auburn’s commitment list could expand. Keep close tabs on Auburn Wire this weekend for the latest in Auburn recruiting.

Auburn Football receives pep talk from Butch Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxHN7_0gxYRJaC00
Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics

If anyone is qualified to share their experiences as an “underdog” on Auburn’s campus, its head baseball coach Butch Thompson. Auburn Baseball went from the basement to the penthouse in 2022 after ending their season in the College World Series despite being picked to finish dead last in the SEC West standings before the season began.

Auburn football is receiving the same kind of expectations this season, as they were also predicted to finish last in the SEC West.

Because of that, Bryan Harsin called upon Thompson to deliver a motivational speech to his squad. Here is a small dose of what Thompson said to the football team:

The future is bright for Auburn Baseball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FR2I8_0gxYRJaC00
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

While we are on the topic of Butch Thompson, lets take a deeper look into his accomplishments as head coach of Auburn Baseball.

Thompson led the Tigers to their second trip to the College World Series in three NCAA Tournaments in 2022, and recently completed one of the most successful Major League Baseball drafts in program history, where eight players were selected by MLB organizations.

Earlier this week, Athletic Director Allen Greene pledged to continue supporting the growth of the program by approving a proposal to add enhancements to Plainsman Park, in an effort to better compete in recruiting against fellow SEC programs.

Just how successful has Thompson been at Auburn? Auburn Baseball recently released obscure facts about his tenure:

A new way to support Auburn athletes through NIL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yueBe_0gxYRJaC00
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn fans looking for ways to support their favorite athletes have a new way to do so with a new NIL collective program.

“On To Victory” has officially launched by long-term Auburn Athletics supporters in an effort to boost Auburn’s reputation in the Name, Image, and Likeness side of athletics.

According to their website, exists solely to benefit Auburn student-athletes. Its directors will never receive compensation or profit from the collective, and is committed to efficient fiscal operations and rigorous compliance with all NIL regulations.

To learn more about On to Victory, visit their website at ontovictory.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police make arrest in Winston Road double shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a recent double shooting on Winston Road. According to police, George Watley, age 48, has been arrested in connection to the July 24 shootings of a man and a woman in 1000 block of Winston Road. Police said the man was taken […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Ncaa Tournaments#Athletics#College World Series#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Auburn Football#Auburn Baseball
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Talladega County shooting

A 22-year-old man was killed and another was injured Thursday night after they were shot in Talladega County, authorities said Friday. Azekiel Javon Borden, 22, of Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga, said Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted: LaGrange Police looking for man in robbery, assault investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated assault investigation. According to police, Markevis DaeShawn Brown, age 20, is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. Brown is approximately 5’05” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information about Brown should contact Sgt. […]
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police make arrest in Mobile Highway fatal shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a homicide over the weekend. Police have charged 20-year-old Jalen Walker, of Prattville, in the shooting death of 40-year-old Shelby McGhee, of Montgomery. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, they found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Child dies days after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man injured in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ann Street and I-85 regarding a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. It...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy