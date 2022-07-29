SEO Promotion for Marketplaces: Optimization of Product Cards

hackernoon.com
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
Inside the Turbulent World of Ripple: How Lawsuits and Social Media Pumps Turned XRP Chaotic
Ripple has long been a consistent player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Having existed in the ecosystem since 2012, XRP has continually found itself within the top 10 digital coins based on its market capitalization. However, a chaotic beginning in 2021, punctuated by social media pump attempts and SEC lawsuits, created greater levels of volatility and price movements.
How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans
You've probably heard about the concept of the 1,000 True Fans, but how can you combine Kevin Kelly's idea with the latest technology?. It seems like a lifetime ago in the tech world when Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly wrote an article called "1,000 True Fans". The concept has been widely discussed and debated since then. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, it is simple: it only takes 1,000 super fans to make a living as an artist in the digital age.
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Let's Look at SWEAT Economy: A Sweat-to-Earn Ecosystem
SWEAT Economy is the name for a sweat-to-earn ecosystem built on the NEAR Protocol that uses cryptocurrency rewards to encourage people to exercise. The platform encourages people to work out, earn tokens, and use these tokens as a way to buy things, with the aim of creating a healthy economy. Sweatcoin is a smartphone app for Android, iOS, and Windows devices that track the number of steps you take every day. The app has an in-app token called SweatCoin that users earn by taking steps, with 1,000 steps earning a user one whole Sweat coin.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
Shrinking Choices, Shrinking Values - Property-based Testing (Part 5)
This is the fifth post in a series about property-based testing. This post describes "internal shrinking", a different implementation of shrinking that has some interesting advantages. Previous posts are:. What is Property-based Testing?. The complete code for this post can be found on GitHub - in particular example.py and internal_shrink.py.
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living - Table of Links
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living, by Henry Theophilus Finck is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. Title: Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living Author: Henry Theophilus Finck Release Date: March 31, 2020 [EBook #61719] Language: English.
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
Lidar maker Innoviz signs $4 billion supply deal with Volkswagen
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies (INVZ.O) will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.
