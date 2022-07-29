Camper on Ohio River sand bar taking on water as river rises

www.wevv.com
Mysterious Party Camper Swept Away by Ohio River
Watch the camper that mysteriously appeared on a sandbar months ago in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana, get swept away by raised water levels. There have been a series of very strange events happening at one specific spot on the Ohio River just outside of Evansville, Indiana. A couple of years before this crazy camper magically appeared on the sand bar a large truck appeared in that same spot. That large truck apparently attracted a party. Tanner Holbrook, a journalist out of the Hoosier state was able to track down the owner of that truck to find out how the man got his vehicle across the Ohio River onto that sand bar. The owner of the truck claimed he filled his tires with Helium and floated.
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
Tree services busy with calls following Monday nights storm
The sound of chainsaws could be heard all throughout neighborhoods in Evansville Tuesday as tree service workers began the clean up process after Monday nights storm. "The office has been getting a lot of phone calls," said Samuel Price, the Co-Owner of BT Tree Services. "they said early this morning it was 20 by 9 o'clock this morning."
Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm
Local costume shop Nick Knackery, located near the intersection of East Virginia Street and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was left with minor damage after a tree hit the side of the building Monday evening. According to the Nick Nackery Facebook account, the tree caused minor damage to the window...
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick...
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Says Camper on Ohio River Sandbar in Evansville Has to Go
Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Deaconess Aquatic Center recognized for the project's design
The Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville, Indiana, has an award to proudly display on its shelf. The facility was named a 2022 Dream Design by Aquatics International. The annual award recognizes special aquatics facilities and honors those who designed them. The center was designed by Hafer. The Deaconess Aquatic Center...
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
