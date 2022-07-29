Beach themed gelato spot opens in the South Bronx

www.bronxmama.com
Related
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
Legendary Harlem restaurant Sylvia’s celebrates 60th anniversary
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents danced in the streets in Harlem all day Monday in celebration of a milestone birthday for Sylvia’s, the restaurant famous for its soul food. Sylvia’s first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it’s become a part of the fabric of Harlem. Over the years, political heavyweights, star athletes, […]
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
10 of our favorite NYC restaurants
There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.
Harlem entrepreneurs celebrate Black Business Month
NEW YORK -- August is Black Business Month across the country. In Harlem, entrepreneurs are celebrating surviving a global pandemic, by working together.For 33 years, Harlem's Heaven Hats has crowned those with a flair for fashion. Owner Evetta Petty's creations can be seen at derby parties and other upscale events around the neighborhood."It's been a real sense of community among small business owners, especially here in Harlem," Petty told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell on Monday.Petty finds resources through the Harlem Commonwealth Council, where Hamil Douglas serves as president and CEO."That's a testament to the management skill of the owner of the...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Rent A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn For Only $600 Monthly - But It's On A Sailboat
Rent a one-bedroom in Brooklyn for only $600 monthly. The only catch is that it’s on a sailboat and there’s no shower on the boat. Getting a place in Greenpoint, a section of Brooklyn, for that price is a steal. The Craigslist post lists faucets, a toilet, a heater and solar power as features on this small sailboat.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
National Night Out Against Crime: How It All Started, And Celebrated, All Over Brooklyn August 2
It’s the time of year when neighbors celebrate their local police officers. Along with the rest of the country, police precincts in Brooklyn will once again share good times with local citizens during the National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday evening. The annual event is designed to take...
westchesterfamily.com
15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids
Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
wanderwisdom.com
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey
Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City. Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in...
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
Comments / 1