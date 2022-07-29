Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.

