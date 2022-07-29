36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

tide1009.com
32 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: C.J. Mosley
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 32 days until kickoff, let's look at the career of one of the best linebackers in Crimson Tide history, C.J. Mosley.
Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1
With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
4-Star Gaurd Freddie Dilione visits the Tide
The 4-star Fayetteville, NC native officially visited the Capstone on July 28th. Dilione begins to wrap up a busy summer which also included visits to Virgina, Tennessee, and Wake Forest. Dilione was also in attendance for Alabama's open practice. During the practice, Dilione sat with family members and assistant coach...
Three Alabama Defenders Make the 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List
Alabama is represented well on yet another preseason watch list as Will Anderson, Jordan Battle and Henry To’o To’o were named to the 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday. The Bednarik Award has been presented annually since 1995 to the best defensive...
Will Anderson Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson has recently signed a new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Rhoback. Rhoback is a clothing brand that assembles top of the line products such as polos, tees, Q-zips, hats, and dog bandanas. The name Rhoback came about very oddly, the founders decided to name it after their breed of dog.
Alabama Fans, Enjoy Brandon Miller While You Can
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to embark on a preseason European basketball tour on Aug. 5. The team will be gone for 11 days and will take on teams in Barcelona, Spain and in Paris, France. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide put on an exhibition display for the fans...
Former Alabama Tight End Suffers Pre-Season Injury
Former Alabama and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury on Monday and had surgery on Tuesday, according to National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport. "You guys saw Irv come out pretty early yesterday so he did in fact sustain a thumb injury. That...
Alabama Collective Announces Subscription Service
The Alabama collective, High Tide Traditions, announced a subscription service on Tuesday for fans of the Crimson Tide to donate to its mission in an unique way. High Tide Traditions started in April of 2022 and was created to help student-athletes learn how to utilize their brand to get the most out of their current and future NIL deals and make professional partnerships.
34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
Will Conor Talty Be the Next Great Kicker at Alabama?
As Alabama fans may know, Will Reichard, one of the nation's most reliable kickers will be playing his final season this fall. Reichard holds the school's highest made field goal percentage and is only the second kicker at Alabama to remain perfect for the season. With enormous shoes to fill,...
Top 25 Recruit for 2023 Class Lists Alabama in his Final Three
Pickerington, OH-- The University of Alabama men's basketball team and its coach Nate Oats continue to be active on the recruiting trail as they prepare for their European tour. On Friday July 29, small forward out of Ohio Devin Royal announced that Alabama was in his final three choices. The...
Nate Oats Says Jahvon Quinerly is on Track for Return
Alabama basketball was the talk of the town these past couple of days as they hosted an open practice in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday morning for the foreign tour coming up this August. Many stars have seemed to align for the Tide as Jaden Bradley, Nimari Burnett, and Brandon Miller...
Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster Receives Workout With the Seahawks
Current NFL free agent and former Alabama linebacker, Reuben Foster received a workout from the Seattle Seahawks Sunday morning. He had previously worked out with the Commanders and 49ers, but no further discussions have been made. Foster played four years at Alabama, became a three-time SEC Champion, and helped capture...
USFL Champion Signs with a Super Bowl Contender
Yesterday, former Birmingham Stallions tight end Sage Surratt signed a one-year $750,000 deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Before signing with the Stallions, Surratt was a three-star wide receiver out of Denver, North Carolina. Surratt after his senior season decided to stay close to home and signed with the Wake Forest Demon Decans.
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Tide Hoops Players Excited for European Excursion
August 5 is the date that the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team will depart Tuscaloosa to begin festivities in Europe. The Tide will play games in France and Spain as part of the European exhibitions. Those exhibitions will consist of matchups against three different teams and will test the...
