EV Sales Decline Across Europe For First Time Since April 2020

Click here to read the full article. Hugo Boss’ marketing campaigns continued to pay dividends, helping to send sales up 34 percent, currency adjusted, during the second quarter of this year to 878 million euros. The company, best known for its men’s formal wear, had seen sales plummet during the pandemic as events were cancelled and consumers worked from home. A new manager with a new strategy were brought in to spark growth.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] “Our impressive growth in the first half...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO