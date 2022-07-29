Know What the Kia Seltos Reminds Us Of? The Original Toyota RAV4

www.motortrend.com
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Tries On an Outdoorsy Theme
Chances are that when most people hear the phrase "rugged off-road SUV," they aren't thinking of anything offered by Mazda. One glance at the automaker's line up and there isn't a single model that screams "take me off the beaten path;" instead there are a host of stylish, fun-to-drive cars and crossovers aimed squarely at paved-road use. Considering that Mazda has spent the last few generations reinventing itself as a value-luxury brand and is leaning less on its motorsport background, it looks like there is some room for that to change. Following the introduction of the 2023 Mazda CX-50, a more burly CX-5 alternative, Mazda is rolling out the CX-50 Meridian Edition that, it says, is "designed for the most adventurous customers."
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive: Benchmarks, Consider Yourself Marked
A relative newcomer, Genesis has been staking its claim in the luxury arena with bold designs and fresh takes on traditional segments. The South Korean automaker—it's the luxury arm of Hyundai—launched its first nameplate with the full-size G90 in 2017 and impressed us right out of the gate, winning a comparison test on the strength of its well-appointed cabin and high-tech features.
2021 Nissan Rogue vs. Rogue Sport: Which Is Right for You?
Consumers don't always cross-shop vehicles in the same segments. From price to fuel economy and design, there are many reasons you might consider two vehicles of different sizes. One unconventional rival to our long-term Nissan Rogue is its little brother, the smaller Rogue Sport. But is the baby Rogue Sport as competent and well rounded as our Rogue?
2023 Volkswagen SUV Lineup: Cheaper ID4 Electric Coming and More
If you've been eyeing an ID4 but have been turned off by the price, good news. For 2023, a more affordable model for the U.S. market with a smaller capacity battery will be coming out of Volkswagen's Tennessee plant. Otherwise, technology and wheels are common threads for VW's SUV lineup upgrades, and the automaker plans to offer USB-C charge ports on all lines later in the model year. In at least a couple cases, VW is cutting trim levels.
Imagine a New NASCAR Series Featuring Electric SUVs
When we caught wind of the rumor that NASCAR might develop an all-electric exhibition class and potentially use SUV bodies like the Mustang Mach-E, Toyota bZ4X, and the Chevrolet Blazer EV, our imaginations went a bit wild. How would it work? Turns out, if you do a little digging around, there are plenty of examples of EV race cars and series to build upon—and one manufacturer might have the leg up on such a machine for NASCAR.
2023 Chevrolet Colorado vs. Toyota Tacoma: Midsize Truck Spec Shootout
The road to midsize pickup truck dominance runs straight through the Toyota Tacoma. Long the sales leader in this burgeoning segment, the Toyota is the bogey for any new or updated pickup that comes along—the new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado included. Even though the outgoing Colorado is our favorite midsize truck, shoppers clearly prefer the Tacoma. Here's how the massively updated Chevy stacks up with the current Tacoma—at least on paper:
Tow No! The Ford F-150 Lightning Struggled in Our Towing Test
Before you hitch an Airstream to your electric truck and set out to circumnavigate the country, you need to understand this: With the largest available battery pack, a fully charged 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck has less energy onboard than a regular F-150 with four gallons of gas in its tank.
2024 Ram 1500 EV: Better Late Than Never
WHAT IT IS: Ram's entry in the full-size electric pickup truck segment. Here, our artist has illustrated what the new truck could look like, based on teaser images and our sources. WHY IT MATTERS: Full-size pickups are big business, and Ram's 1500 is an award-winning choice. But Ram finds itself...
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Working Fiberglass to Transform a Stock 1963 Corvette Into a Pro-Touring Work of Art
Great cars start with great ideas. Yep, before any panels are metalworked or any fiberglass is laid, there has to be a plan, but before that there's a spark of an idea buried in some gearhead's gray matter. Well, this custom 1963 Corvette is no exception, and that gray matter belongs to car builder Bob Bertelsen. As Bertelsen told us, "After finishing Green Mamba, my 1968 Corvette, I started thinking about what to build next. Green Mamba was working great and winning races, so the next car had to be just as fast, or faster. That's when I started thinking about C2 Corvettes and how much I've always liked them."
Super Sleds: 2022 BMW M5 CS vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs. Mercedes-AMG GT63 S
I was terribly distressed to learn of your recent bout of COVID-19 and your unfortunate but necessary withdrawal from our long-anticipated rendezvous with the 2022 BMW M5 CS, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. Equally disappointed was your dear friend Reggie Watts, the delightful band...
2024 DeLorean Alpha5: Motors, Power, Price, On-Sale Date, and More
WHAT IT IS: In spring 2022, DeLorean Motor Company released a teaser shot of its upcoming EV sedan, and you might have wondered exactly what year you were in when you absorbed that news. The DeLorean run by the late John Z. is long gone, but its spirit, if not look, lives on in the Alpha5 sedan concept. The Alpha5 is a product of DeLorean Reimagined LLC, headed by auto industry veterans Joost de Vries and Troy Beetz, and penned by ItalDesign—whose founder, Giorgetto Giugiaro, created the original DeLorean DMC-12's origami form.
Barn Find Dentside Restoration: 1975 Ford F-100 Stolen, Recovered—and Reimagined!
Our 1975 vintage Ford F-100 Dentside project started with a whirlwind roadtrip to buy the truck sight unseen and drive it home from Nevada to California. We proceeded with a series of upgrades including flooring, gauges, tires, wheels, and more. Then the project took an abrupt turn when the truck was stolen from its owner's shop. In an effort to recover the truck, the owner immediately utilized social media to broadcast news of the theft. The owner reports that the post resulted in over 50,000 Instagram views and over 500 shares in 24 hours. Possibly due to the social media blitz, the truck was found four days later, vandalized, parked on a public street.
Vintage Overlanding: Classic Jeep J10 Restomod
Jason Helbig's classic Jeep, a 1986 J10 overlander, was a worthy addition to the 2021 Four Wheeler Overland Adventure Presented by Jeep. The Oregon native is accustomed to off-grid travel and had designed his overlanding J10 specifically for remote adventure. "It was my grandpa's truck," Jason said. "He handed it down to me and I decided to build it for long-distance off-road travel."
2022 Kia Carnival EX Yearlong Review: How Practical Is It Really?
My relationship with the new Kia Carnival got off to a rocky start after two run-ins with the loaded SX Prestige mobile dentistry/salon-chair variant—what good is a minivan that can't haul cargo as well as people? Once our more conventional 2022 Kia Carnival EX long-term tester arrived, I couldn't wait to clear all the furniture out of the Carnival to assess its chops as a cargo-hauler. And let me preface this update with a reminder that way back before the start of my 31-year car-scribbling career, I served as an interior-packaging engineer at Chrysler, working on the second-gen (NS) Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Grand Caravan, and Plymouth Voyager minivans. Hopefully this lends some credibility that my having never borne actual children might otherwise undermine.
The Top 20 JDM Cars Of All Time
What JDM listicle would be complete without giving props to the cars that have given our—and consequently your—eyes a proverbial boner over the years? Our top 20 JDM cars of all time (it's actually 24; some of these stories double up on vehicles) rounds up the most popular builds we've featured from Japan over the years, ranging from Civics and Skylines to S-chassis, RX-7s, AE86s, and others. We know there are tons of modified rides that are completely worthy to fill a top 100, but we had to limit this list to what we could pull out of our collective Super Street archives, and builds that are actually from Japan, ordered from most visited on down. So without further ado, we humbly submit to you the top builds of the heap, our top 20 JDM cars of all time. (Editor's Note: This list was last updated in January of 2020)
Honda Civic Visual History: The Compact Leader, Generation by Generation
Before the Civic, compact cars with satisfying driving dynamics, reliability, and generally not sucking just didn't exist. It helped cement Honda's reputation for affordable, quality vehicles here in America, and the Civic has changed just as much as the sort of people who buy, drive, and modify them have. Now in its eleventh generation and with more than 22 million of them built, the Civic is a mainstay of the auto industry, a top seller in its class, and even carries performance cred thanks to its generations of sporty Si models and—available elsewhere for years but only recently here—hardcore Type R variants.
Toyota GR86 Engine Failure Warranty Claim Denied Over Pics of Owner Drifting
A 2022 Toyota GR86 owner is apparently being punished for posting a photo of their car drifting at a testing and tuning event. The GR86 suffered an engine failure, allegedly due to oil starvation—a relatively common and known issue on this model—and not while at an event, but the owner was rejected under the Toyota warranty after the photo of the car drifting turned up in the automaker's investigation. Evidently, Toyota rejected the warranty claim because of evidence the car was driven at an off-street event, which seems ridiculous considering the encouraging nature of the model's marketing materials.
Driven! The Ferrari Daytona SP3 Isn’t Rational—and That’s the Point
The tach needle breezes past 8,000 rpm and keeps going. There's a keening edge to the metallic yowl filling the open cockpit, and the acceleration isn't letting up. Suddenly, I'm a wide-eyed 13-year-old at the movies again, riding along with Erich Stahler as he hammers his Ferrari 512 S flat-out down the Mulsanne Straight in Steve McQueen's epic film Le Mans.
