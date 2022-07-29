Know What the Kia Seltos Reminds Us Of? The Original Toyota RAV4

What JDM listicle would be complete without giving props to the cars that have given our—and consequently your—eyes a proverbial boner over the years? Our top 20 JDM cars of all time (it's actually 24; some of these stories double up on vehicles) rounds up the most popular builds we've featured from Japan over the years, ranging from Civics and Skylines to S-chassis, RX-7s, AE86s, and others. We know there are tons of modified rides that are completely worthy to fill a top 100, but we had to limit this list to what we could pull out of our collective Super Street archives, and builds that are actually from Japan, ordered from most visited on down. So without further ado, we humbly submit to you the top builds of the heap, our top 20 JDM cars of all time. (Editor's Note: This list was last updated in January of 2020)

