Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga: Top debuts to watch across Europe's big five leagues in 2022-23

England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
WNBA players' offseason teams, salaries change with Russia, UMMC Ekaterinburg no longer an option
CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley made sure to get a photo together after the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The quintet wasn't all on Team Stewart or Team Wilson. In fact, Quigley wasn't even an All-Star. But their shared experience playing together the past couple seasons on Russian club team UMMC Ekaterinburg prompted them to snag a quick pic.
