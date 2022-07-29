Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga: Top debuts to watch across Europe's big five leagues in 2022-23

CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley made sure to get a photo together after the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The quintet wasn't all on Team Stewart or Team Wilson. In fact, Quigley wasn't even an All-Star. But their shared experience playing together the past couple seasons on Russian club team UMMC Ekaterinburg prompted them to snag a quick pic.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO