Twp. to use road millings on unaccepted roads

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows Allegheny County homicides are concentrated in a small number of neighborhoods. The county had been seeing declining homicide rates but that began reversing beginning last year. Wilkinsburg has seen the highest homicide rate of any county municipality in the last five years. McKees Rocks and Rankin are the next highest. The study found young, Black men are most impacted by the violence.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO