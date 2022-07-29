Twp. to use road millings on unaccepted roads

newsonthegreen.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel Maven
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Survey opens a can of worms for district
A deteriorated culvert near Brookfield Board of Education’s bus garage property has led to an in-depth examination of the property’s ownership. A neighbor on the north side of the Grove Street property asked the district to fix a culvert, but district officials did not believe the culvert was on school property, said Treasurer Julie Sloan.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Area around old Valley View Department Store sold in Brookfield
Four parcels in Brookfield in the area of the former Valley View Department Store have been purchased.
WYTV.com
Report: Local police station locks down after man reports bringing toy gun on property
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 42-year-old Boardman Township man was charged with inducing panic after he threatened to bring a toy gun to the Brookfield police station, hoping to create a disturbance, according to a police report. The man made the threat by phone at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
Lima News
DeWine expands PIPP eligibility
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
Ohio's August 2022 primary election: What you need to know
Ohio House, Ohio Senate, state central committees and other local issues will be on the ballot for Ohio's special/primary election Aug. 2.
WFMJ.com
Pa. Football: Sharpsville - Wilmington moved to Saturday in week one
Due to an officials shortage in District 10, the Wilmington - Sharpsville football game has been moved to Saturday, August 27, from its original date of August 26. Wilmington football coach Brandon Phillian tells 21 Sports schools were asked to voluntarily move a game to accommodate the shortage and Sharpsville responded.
31-year-old charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized from Franklin County home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man is facing charges after authorities seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in cash from a home in Prairie Township Thursday. The Central Ohio Violence Eradication Response Team, the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 600 block of Inah Avenue. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, an undercover narcotics investigation started in early July.
Study finds homicides in Allegheny County concentrated to just a few neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows Allegheny County homicides are concentrated in a small number of neighborhoods. The county had been seeing declining homicide rates but that began reversing beginning last year. Wilkinsburg has seen the highest homicide rate of any county municipality in the last five years. McKees Rocks and Rankin are the next highest. The study found young, Black men are most impacted by the violence.
WFMJ.com
Legal experts: 'Disappear if you win the big $1 billion lottery'
So what if by some miracle you become the big winner of the billion dollar lottery?. Legal experts say "get lawyered up and disappear." "In this day and age you really can't tell anyone. You have to keep your mouth shut," said Mahoning County Probate Judge, Robert Rusu Jr. Before...
Maryland Police asking for help identifying man found who doesn’t know who he is
Maryland State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found walking along a Baltimore County highway, who doesn't remember his name, contact information or family members.
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash
CALABASAS, California (WJW) – Actor Jason Momoa is okay after a head-on crash in California this weekend. The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving in Calabasas when a man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into the vehicle Momoa was driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.
