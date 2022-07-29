ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Twp. to use road millings on unaccepted roads

By editor@newsonthegreen.com
newsonthegreen.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newsonthegreen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Survey opens a can of worms for district

A deteriorated culvert near Brookfield Board of Education’s bus garage property has led to an in-depth examination of the property’s ownership. A neighbor on the north side of the Grove Street property asked the district to fix a culvert, but district officials did not believe the culvert was on school property, said Treasurer Julie Sloan.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Brookfield Township, OH
Government
Great Lakes Now

Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes

It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
JEFFERSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Use#Urban Construction
Lima News

DeWine expands PIPP eligibility

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Pa. Football: Sharpsville - Wilmington moved to Saturday in week one

Due to an officials shortage in District 10, the Wilmington - Sharpsville football game has been moved to Saturday, August 27, from its original date of August 26. Wilmington football coach Brandon Phillian tells 21 Sports schools were asked to voluntarily move a game to accommodate the shortage and Sharpsville responded.
SHARPSVILLE, PA
10TV

31-year-old charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized from Franklin County home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man is facing charges after authorities seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in cash from a home in Prairie Township Thursday. The Central Ohio Violence Eradication Response Team, the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 600 block of Inah Avenue. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, an undercover narcotics investigation started in early July.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Study finds homicides in Allegheny County concentrated to just a few neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows Allegheny County homicides are concentrated in a small number of neighborhoods. The county had been seeing declining homicide rates but that began reversing beginning last year. Wilkinsburg has seen the highest homicide rate of any county municipality in the last five years. McKees Rocks and Rankin are the next highest. The study found young, Black men are most impacted by the violence.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash

CALABASAS, California (WJW) – Actor Jason Momoa is okay after a head-on crash in California this weekend. The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving in Calabasas when a man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into the vehicle Momoa was driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy