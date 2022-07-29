Friends with Benefits: Ruben Radilla at Mandalay Bay

lasvegasmagazine.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?
I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000
The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
travelweekly.com
Festival is ready to breathe 'Life' into downtown Vegas in September
The annual Life Is Beautiful festival, which takes place in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 16 to 18, gratifies almost all of the senses. Guests hear the sound of music and comedy from multiple stages, see new murals and other artwork created each year and smell and taste the robust food and beverage offerings.
news3lv.com
Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky man has won the grand prize for a treasure hunt held in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returned to Sunset Park with more than 2,000 registered players searching for the "LVNV" coin to win $1,000. New Jersey resident Tony...
Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The long-anticipated end to a frenetic and unsustainable real estate market is a relief to prospective buyers who have been waiting for the market to cool, but a blow to sellers, especially those caught off guard by the rapid turn. “I have one seller who is not lowering their price because I think they haven’t […] The post Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies appeared first on Nevada Current.
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
moneyinc.com
The Best Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas 2022
Sushi lovers in Las Vegas have dozens of choices, but how do you know which to choose? Best means safe, fresh, sanitary, and appetizing when referring to sushi bars. We’ve got you covered with a guide to the best sushi restaurants in Vegas for 2022, featuring the top-rated, and highly recommended establishments only.
Korean-Style Cafe and Bakery Cafe Haru Headed to Durango Drive
Cafe Haru will offer coffee, tea, and baked goods
ABC 4
Man wins free subs for life after getting Subway tattoo in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One man was awarded free Subway sandwiches for life after getting a large Subway tattoo during a promotion. Lines out the door were seen at Bad Apple Tattoo on Wednesday as people waited to get Subway tattoos. Subway was on site promoting the new Subways series, with 12 new sandwiches and a chance to win a lifetime of free subs.
$64 million settlement over Badlands golf course redevelopment up for consideration
A $64 million settlement to end litigation over the former Badlands Golf Course is up for consideration when the Las Vegas City Council meets on Wednesday.
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
