Extended interview: Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile at Newport Folk Festival

Wynonna Judd Wept As Joni Mitchell Performed "Both Sides Now" And So Did We TBH
In 2015, Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm that forced her to relearn how to play the guitar. Sunday's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival left many in tears.
Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Surprise Performance For First Public Concert Since Brain Aneurysm
Joni Mitchell surprised fans gathered Sunday (July 25) for the finale of the Newport Folk Festival. Though the finale was billed as “Brandi Carlile & Friends,” it was Joni, 78, who stole the show, joining Brandi, 41, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Blake Mills, Jess Wolfe, and others for a 13-song set that covered Joni’s impressive body of work. Not only did this surprise performance mark Joni’s return to the Newport Folk festival for the first time since 1969, but it was her first full live public concert since 2002 (and the first following her 2015 brain aneurysm.)
New Joni Mitchell Box Set Chronicles the Turn She Took After ‘Blue’
Click here to read the full article. Days after stunning the internet with her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell announced the upcoming box set The Asylum Albums (1972-1975). The release chronicles the pivotal turn Mitchell took following the massive success of 1971’s Blue when she famously retreated to British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast for a period of solitude. There, she wrote For the Roses. The release contains the remastering of that album, followed by 1974’s Court and Spark, the double live album Miles of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing of Summer Lawns, released the following year. The Asylum Albums, out...
Wynonna Judd Moved To Tears By Joni Mitchell’s Emotional First Performance in Years
Joni Mitchell performed her first full set in 20 years this weekend at Newport Folk Festival, and Wynonna Judd was there. Mitchell’s last public performance was in 2013, while her last full show was in 2002. The performance was billed as “Brandi Carlile & Friends,” and Carlile definitely delivered the “Friends.” Marcus Mumford, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Wynonna Judd were among the cast joining the night’s friend of honor, Joni Mitchell.
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
