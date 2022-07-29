www.onegreenplanet.org
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Sheet Cake With Brown Butter Frosting
Come for the chocolate sheet cake recipe—no mixer needed! practically one bowl! big chocolate flavor!—stay for the brown butter frosting. The delicate nutty taste of brown butter shines through this rich buttercream due to dry milk powder, commonly found in the baking aisle of almost every grocery store. Toasted until deeply golden, milk powder becomes a concentrated source of milk solids (the same component responsible for brown butter’s signature taste), making the flavor that much bigger, bolder, and better.
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
thecountrycook.net
Banana Icebox Cake
A super tasty no-bake dessert, this Banana Icebox Cake is filled with banana flavor, has only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 15 minutes!. I'm a sucker for banana recipes. , banana cake, banana pudding, you name it - I will find a way to put bananas into...
Healthy Recipe: Gluten-free Low-Carb Pumpkin Bread
If you are combating these hot summer days, and can’t wait for the leaves to start falling, we found the perfect recipe to bring the spirit of Fall a little bit earlier. Enjoy this easy-to-make gluten-free low-carb Pumpkin Bread recipe! Here is what you'll need: Ingredients: 1 ½ cups blanched almond flour ½ teaspoon of acceptable sea salt ¾ teaspoon baking soda 2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground cloves ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground ginger 4 eggs ¾ cup organic pumpkin puree ¼ cup Swerve 1 teaspoon vanilla extract *½ cup of optional mix-ins: chopped pecans or walnuts Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Place the rack in the center of the...
HGTV
How to Make Vegan Chocolate-Avocado Pudding
Although the avocado and chocolate fusion might not sound very appealing, trust us. The avocado gives this vegan pudding a smooth texture while the chocolate adds all the sweetness that is needed. For extra bragging rights, layer the dessert with fresh strawberries. Ingredients:. 2 large ripe avocados. 5 tbsp almond...
Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe
Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Easy Swedish Meatballs Recipe
Most people who go to IKEA do so because they need to buy furniture. Maybe one of those cube shelf organizers, or an entertainment center that will require the brainpower of several people to assemble. But the sprawling store is home to much more than that. There's a whole bounty of comforting, hearty food available, and one of the more popular options is Swedish meatballs. Maybe the first time you ever ate Swedish meatballs was at the IKEA food court. But you shouldn't have to make that trek just to get your fill of savory spheres. And thanks to Michelle McGlinn's easy Swedish meatballs recipe, you don't have to.
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Pudding Cookies
Chocolate Pudding Cookies are packed with cocoa powder, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips, all baked into a big batch of delicious bakery-style dessert. Super soft and oozing with melted morsels, this easy chocolate cookie recipe is simple to prepare and takes only 10 minutes to cook. chocolate Pudding cookies...
How to Make a Cherry Dump Cake with Only 5 Ingredients
Cherry cobbler is an all-time favorite dessert. Nothing compares to juicy cherries paired with a tender cake topping. But even though it’s fairly simple to put together a cobbler, we love to take a shortcut to make dessert even faster. Hello, cherry dump cake!. This quick cake resembles a...
thesouthernladycooks.com
ITALIAN SPAGHETTI SALAD
This Italian Spaghetti Salad is a wonderful summer treat. It’s the perfect salad to take to any potluck and I always come home with an empty dish! The Italian dressing, plus all the summer vegetables, pepperoni and salami makes this one really good. Italian Spaghetti Salad Ingredients Needed:. Thin...
One Green Planet
Sustainable Mason Jar Snack Hack
If you have leftover milk or creamer cartons and mason jars lying around, don’t throw them out! You can reuse them to keep your snacks fresh! This TikToker shares easy variations and the simple steps to transform them. @tasty #question from @tasty What do you use your mason jars...
People
Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies
"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
Trisha Yearwood's Slow-Cooker Macaroni and Cheese Is Comfort Food Goals
A dinner that includes a dish like macaroni and cheese is always a welcome sight for hungry family members. Macaroni and cheese can serve as a satisfying side dish, or as the star of the meal with the addition of chunks of country ham or broccoli spears. Trisha Yearwood, the...
Vegan French Toast: Recipes Worth Cooking
Whether you are having it for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after lunch, this Vegan French Toast recipe is quick and easy to make. And it packs all the flavor you’d expect from such a rich dish. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prep and 5 minutes to cook....
Recipe: Easy and refreshing Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a Spanish food staple. It is a popular cold soup made of raw, blended vegetables that is eaten throughout Spain and Portugal. Since it originated from regions that were very hot, gazpacho was created to be eaten cold, so it could cool you down on those...
Air Fryer S’mores Cookie Recipe
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Air Fryer Smores Cookie recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves smores! It’s an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and is perfect for a quick dessert or snack. If you...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BUTTERSCOTCH POTATO CHIP TREATS
These butterscotch potato chip treats couldn’t possibly be easier to put together, and they are DELICIOUS! If you like sweet and salty, you’ll love them. Every time I’ve served these little treats, they have lasted all of two minutes. They require just four ingredients and very little time to prepare. They are the perfect sweet addition to any meal, gathering, potluck, etc.
