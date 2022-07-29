Larry Loss Retiring After Decades Of Watching Iowans Win

koel.com
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
ourquadcities.com
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
Radio Iowa
Final employee who was there at the launch of the Iowa Lottery to retire
The last of the original staff members who got the Iowa Lottery up and running is preparing to retire. Larry Loss was working for a beverage distributor in Spencer when the Lottery started hiring to go into business. “There were 2,200 people applied for 30 jobs. And I was fortunate...
KETV.com
$1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois; Iowa sees $2 million ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot went to one lucky person, or group, in a Chicago suburb. Megamillions.com says there was only one ticket sold matching the $1.337 billion numbers, defying the 1 in 302.5 million odds of winning. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. Purchased at a Speedway gas...
3 News Now
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
Albia Newspapers
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create...
Crazy Iowa Sports Bets With Worse Odds Than Mega Millions
Do you smell that? :: SNIFF SNIFF:: it's lottery fever! As of this writing, the jackpot is at a whopping 1.1 billion dollars. Yes, that means the winner could become one of only 724 billionaires in the United States. That said, your odds... really stink. Actually, they're flat-out awful. Really,...
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. An isolated storm (possibly even severe) still possible tonight. Before the well-advertised heat coming this week, we've still got a cold front to push through tonight. This front is in northwest Iowa this evening and will push southeast across the state overnight. There's still a low-end chance a couple isolated storms pop up along the boundary the first half of tonight as it travels from NW Iowa into central Iowa.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KBUR
State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case
Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
theperrynews.com
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
Odd Study Explains Why Iowans Are so Unhealthy
Well, lookee here, another study about our overall health and wellness. Whether they're actually accurate or not, it's always interesting to see where we in Iowa rank, and how we compare to our neighbors. This study, however, paints a very strange reason why we are supposedly so unhealthy. Let's start...
