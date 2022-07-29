New student artwork on display in Union 73

LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO