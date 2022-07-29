New student artwork on display in Union 73

northeast.edu
northeast.edu
University of Nebraska president visits Northeast
NORFOLK, Neb. - Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College (right) speaks with Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska System (second from right) Friday morning in Northeast’s Union 73 on the Norfolk campus. In addition to touring the Northeast campus, Carter met with local business leaders during...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
News Channel Nebraska
Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus
PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
northeast.edu
International travel returns for Northeast Community College students
NORFOLK, Neb. – After COVID-19 grounded international travel plans for most U.S. colleges and universities, Northeast Community College successfully completed not one – but two – international experiences, taking students to the United Kingdom and Ireland in late spring. Travel to the United Kingdom was led by...
