International travel returns for Northeast Community College students

MADISON, Neb. -- A Norfolk man accused of an Independence Day weekend hit-and-run will be due in court next week as he now officially faces a felony charge. Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan filed charges against 34-year-old Manuel Larios-Ramos on Tuesday. Larios-Ramos is accused of striking 60-year-old Cami Story with his SUV. According to Norfolk Police, an officer spotted Story while he was directing traffic following the Big Bang Boom fireworks show. Story was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a GoFundMe was established to cover her expenses.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO