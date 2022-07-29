International travel returns for Northeast Community College students

northeast.edu
Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
University of Nebraska president visits Northeast
NORFOLK, Neb. -- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter made a visit to Norfolk on Friday morning. Carter visited Northeast Community College, visiting with campus administration, including President Dr. Leah Barrett. Administration from both the University of Nebraska and Northeast met at Union 73 on the Norfolk campus. In addition...
New student artwork on display in Union 73
NORFOLK, Neb. – New artwork created by students is now on display in Union 73 on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College. It is the third year the Student Leadership Association (SLA) put out a call to the entire student body for artwork submissions. This year’s theme is what “Nebraska Living” means to them.
Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus
PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
Car hits 61-year-old woman leaving restaurant in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accident in Norfolk sent a 61-year-old woman to the hospital on Saturday. The victim's husband told NCN they were reportedly exiting the KFC when a gray car suddenly hit his cane-bound wife. He said he believes she should be okay, but that this was a serious accident.
Norfolk to break ground on $14M North Fork Riverfront Project
OMAHA — The City of Norfolk is set to break ground Aug. 2 on a $14 million riverfront project that aims to bring more recreation to the north fork of the Elkhorn River. The changes aim to make the river more accessible to the public. The 10 a.m. ceremony...
Thurston County Rural Water issues water warning
THURSTON COUNTY, Neb — Thurston County Rural Water has issued a water warning for part of the county. This stage is triggered by any one of the following conditions:. Groundwater levels have fallen 10 feet below normal seasonal levels. System pressure falls below 35 pounds per sq. inch. Plant...
Semi-truck incident causes minor traffic disruptions
WEE TOWN, Neb. -- A problem with a semi-truck led to mild traffic disruptions near Wee Town in northeast Nebraska, Thursday afternoon. Pierce emergency responders were on the scene of this call on Highway 81. It came in around 1:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Stay with NCN for...
Toxic Blue Green Algae Update From Health Department
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in...
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
Man accused of post-fireworks hit-and-run due in court next week
MADISON, Neb. -- A Norfolk man accused of an Independence Day weekend hit-and-run will be due in court next week as he now officially faces a felony charge. Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan filed charges against 34-year-old Manuel Larios-Ramos on Tuesday. Larios-Ramos is accused of striking 60-year-old Cami Story with his SUV. According to Norfolk Police, an officer spotted Story while he was directing traffic following the Big Bang Boom fireworks show. Story was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a GoFundMe was established to cover her expenses.
