Report reveals terrifying details of Apple's union-busting efforts

PlugShare, the world's leading EV community and a part of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) family since mid-2021, today announced that the platform has surpassed five million check-ins worldwide. Check-ins are how drivers review their charging experience on PlugShare to help inform the EV community. With more than 600,000 charging stations listed on the platform, PlugShare's announcement comes on the heels of its recent user milestone of reaching over two million registered users globally. As part of this rapid growth, the number of stations featured on the PlugShare app increased by 50% over the last year.

