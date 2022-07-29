news.wosu.org
A Roof Concert with Hip-Hop Violinist Stephen Spottswood
It’s a good bet that you still love the music you listened to during your teen years. That’s definitely the case with Stephen Spottswood, host of Classical 101’s seasonal program New Perspectives: From Bach to Biggie. He’s a classically trained violinist and a music teacher, but when he’s not fiddling on Bach or Beethoven, he’s playing electric violin covers of hip-hop and R&B songs that inspired him in his youth.
Annual National Night Out held in Columbus
Residents are holding 160 events throughout Columbus, firing up their grills and pulling out their lawn chairs to meet with Columbus Police for the annual National Night Out Event. The live music, porch light vigils, cookouts and kid's games are just a backdrop as police work to improve relationships with the residents they serve throughout the city.
The return of conventions and tourism following the pandemic
Cities and states rely on the large amount of revenue brought in by conferences and tourism. Those dollars support hotels, restaurants and other businesses. However, these businesses were especially hard hit by the pandemic. While COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, conferences and tourism are coming back. We’ll look at how the...
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor's note: This story contains discussions about suicide. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to launch a unique suicide prevention program in the state. Its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families to and promote safe firearm...
DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings
Gov. Mike DeWine touted a “holistic” approach to protecting students and said — without dismissing shootings — that the issue of school safety is more than just the tragic events that make headlines. DeWine made these comments in an address to the Ohio School Safety Summit...
Two people killed, three injured in south Columbus shooting
Two people are dead and three others injured after a Monday evening shooting on Columbus’ far south side that police say involved at least two shooters. The shooting happened outside the Landmark bar in the 100 block of Rumsey Road. Police did not immediately detail the circumstances leading to the shooting. As of early Tuesday morning police had not announced any suspects or possible motives.
Franklin County elections officials say they have plenty of poll workers for Tuesday primary
According to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, Franklin County is 829 poll workers short of the 3,536 needed for Tuesday's primary election, but local elections officials say they do not need the extra help. Franklin County usually operates 320 polling locations, but this time around the number has been...
