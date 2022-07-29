With a possible strike looming, the Columbus teachers' union says the district is done negotiating

news.wosu.org
DeWine announces school safety measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
wosu.org
DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings
Gov. Mike DeWine touted a “holistic” approach to protecting students and said — without dismissing shootings — that the issue of school safety is more than just the tragic events that make headlines. DeWine made these comments in an address to the Ohio School Safety Summit...
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
When Intel announced the project in January, company executives said Intel will play a role in educating its future workforce in its own backyard.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
wosu.org
Annual National Night Out held in Columbus
Residents are holding 160 events throughout Columbus, firing up their grills and pulling out their lawn chairs to meet with Columbus Police for the annual National Night Out Event. The live music, porch light vigils, cookouts and kid's games are just a backdrop as police work to improve relationships with the residents they serve throughout the city.
wosu.org
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor's note: This story contains discussions about suicide. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to launch a unique suicide prevention program in the state. Its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families to and promote safe firearm...
Columbus hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
A North Side hotel has been shut down because of what's been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use.
America’s Best Value Inn shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A North Side hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road near its exit with Interstate 71, has been shut down via court order. It also cited […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
Your Radio Place
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Fran DeWine to Welcome Dolly Parton to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Next Tuesday, August 9, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation is hosting this luncheon to raise financial...
How to keep your vehicle safe at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it’s locking your doors, setting an alarm, or applying a steering wheel lock, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Kia and Hyundai drivers need to be securing their vehicles. “The sheriff’s office has had 326 reports of stolen autos this year, and again, the majority being Kias and Hyundais,” said […]
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong Ohio plots
A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
