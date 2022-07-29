How to save 10% off your dream TV at Currys

www.techradar.com
I tried Sennheiser's wireless earbuds made for TVs, and they're weirder than I expected
Sennheiser recently launched its new TV Clear true wireless earbuds. They're just like most of the best wireless earbuds out there, except that they also come with a transmitter that you connect to your TV, so you can use them with it even if it doesn't have Bluetooth. They have...
The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared
Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
5 tips to boost your LG OLED TV’s picture quality
I recently reviewed LG’s A2 series OLED TV, an entry-level model in the company’s lineup and a good example of a value-oriented set that hits the important picture quality high points we expect from the best 4K TVs. Yes, you could easily spend more on the best OLED TV than the $1,297 / £1,149 / AU$3,176 LG asks for the 55-inch model I reviewed, but I think most people will be more than happy with what the A2 series delivers.
5 things speakers can do better than Dolby Atmos soundbars
Let’s hear it for soundbars: they offer a cheap and easy way to upgrade the built in audio of the best 4K TVs, and the better ones add features like Dolby Atmos processing, a separate wireless subwoofer and surround sound speakers, plus up-firing speakers to convey overhead effects in Atmos soundtracks – something they do by bouncing the sound off the ceiling.
Razer Barracuda Pro review
The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?
Buying one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) multi-cookers is one of the best kitchen decisions you’ll ever make. It’s one of the best-selling kitchen gadgets in the world with almost as many imitators as it has devoted fans. If you’re not familiar with the...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: how will these foldable phones compare?
The two most hyped Samsung phones right now aren't actually on sale yet – in fact, they haven't even been announced. And maybe it's their rumored status that makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 such anticipated phones. These two new foldable phones are...
Best Logitech webcams 2022: top picks for Zoom, Skype and more
The best Logitech webcams are the bee's knees of webcams. While they might have been out of stock for a while during the pandemic, they're back to being easily available – even the cheap ones that were really hard to find during the lockdowns. Logitech has always rolled out...
OnePlus 10T live stream: how to watch the launch of this flagship phone
We’re entering a busy season for phone launches, with the iPhone 14 line, the Pixel 7 line, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and others all fast approaching. But one of the very first launches in this deluge is that of the OnePlus...
3 free fitness apps and software actually worth your time
It’s tough trying to get fit on a budget. From sports equipment such as running shoes and treadmills to smart devices like Fitbits, everyone wants you to buy that special something which will finally get you in shape. But money can’t buy you a six-pack. In 2020, the...
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
Insta360 Link will make you look like a work meeting wizard
Most webcams feel like drab PC accessories rather than proper cameras, but action cam maker Insta360 is aiming to take them up a notch with its a new 4K, gesture-controlled computer cam. The Insta360 Link packs a lot of the tech seen in tough cams like the Insta360 One RS,...
Rumors of a new Oculus Quest 2 rival couldn’t come at a worse time for Meta
ByteDance could once again be coming for Meta’s lunch if reports that it’s preparing to launch two new Pico 4 VR headsets are true. The main (read: only) name in VR right now is Meta, thanks entirely to the hugely popular Oculus Quest 2. While we believe the Valve Index is the best VR headset in the world, the Quest 2 still packs a punch and costs less than half what the Index does – and is even cheaper if you factor in not needing a VR-ready PC to run Meta’s standalone device.
Should you buy a mirror dash cam?
Record your journeys with an in-car camera is a brilliant way to get a little more peace of mind when you’re out on the road. The best dash cams are now simple to use, feature-packed and offer great video quality. But a clever variation on the theme, mirror dash cams, may also have caught your eye.
Samsung's self-repair program has finally launched - but there are limits
Samsung and iFixit have finally launched their self-repair program, allowing owners of a phone from the Galaxy S20 and S21 lines as well as the Tab S7 Plus to buy replacement parts. The initial announcement of the self-repair program was made back in late March, and not much has changed...
How to set up a keyboard and mouse on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X|S games are typically best played on a controller, but many of them also support mouse and keyboard input. If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then you might be keen to figure out which games in your collection are better suited to PC-style control. Often, these are multiplayer shooters like Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Warzone. But the full list of games with Xbox mouse and keyboard support is quite exhaustive and includes games from a variety of genres.
Save big on shared web hosting with WP Engine’s summer discount
Top WordPress hosting service provider WP Engine has revealed a great deal for potential users as it slashes 25% off all its shared hosting plans. Exclusive to TechRadar readers, those looking for shared web hosting on a budget can save a quarter off the total cost by using our promo code techradarsummer25 when reaching the checkout point of your purchase.
Act fast, you've got 48 hours to claim a free trial with Sling TV
Whether you've been considering cutting the cord or the deed has already been done, Sling TV is one of the cable-alternative streaming services around. That's thanks to its roster of 45+ live TV channels and over 10,000 hours of on-demand content - and right now you can benefit from a free trial that will last for over two weeks.
The MacBook Air M1 just dropped to its lowest price this year
With the back to school sales now upon us, we've just spotted the lowest price for the MacBook Air M1 in 2022. And it's the cheapest Apple's premium laptop has been since Black Friday last year. Yep, the MacBook Air M1 is now $849 (was $999) at Best Buy (opens...
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
