ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Whippersnapper’ Senior Citizen Run Down and Killed in Riverdale

By Gersh Kuntzman
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nyc.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Suraj Patel: Feds Can Do Better on Transit, Bike Lanes and Road Violence (So Where are Nadler and Maloney?)

Last week, Carling Mott was killed by a truck driver as she biked to work on E. 85th Street. Carling was the 12th biker to be killed in the city this year. It was reported by the New York Post and Streetsblog that Rep. Carolyn Maloney left a voicemail personally lobbying to prevent a bike lane from being installed on E. 84th and 85th streets on the Upper East Side – where Carling was killed. Had that bike lane been installed -Carling’s live may have been saved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: All About deGrom Edition

We could do a long intro about all the exciting street safety news that happened yesterday, but all we care about is that Jacob deGrom is back and looking good. So take a breath, and start your day with yesterday’s news digest,. How slow a news day was it...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Whippersnapper#Run Down#Seniors#Traffic Accident#Mazda#Oxford#Saint Barnabas Hospital#Dot
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Make Your Opinion Known Edition

We couldn’t help but notice that there’s yet another group of self-styled champions of democracy in Jackson Heights claiming it speaks for the ignored supposed majority of residents who oppose the Department of Transportation’s “Paseo Park” plan for 34th Avenue on the grounds — get this — that creating plaza blocks is “dangerous” because the DOT has not done “ANY environmental impact analyses” about the apparent danger that supposedly happens when cars are removed from a roadway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Blogging and Slogging: We Grilled Sec. Pete in the Jersey Swamps about Congestion Pricing

At long last, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has broken his legendary silence on congestion pricing — and said, more or less, “Don’t blame the feds!”. Buttigieg, who was in town for the latest move forward in the Gateway project — a groundbreaking on the new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey — last faced the New York City transit press corps in June 2021 for a different Gateway event and dashed through Penn Station to avoid questions on congestion pricing. This time the secretary spent some time with the press and realized we weren’t so bad — and it wasn’t because the reporters who made it out to the Jersey swamps didn’t put him to the test.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy