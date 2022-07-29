Nav recruits Travis Scott and Lil Baby on new song “Never Sleep”

www.thefader.com
Related
The FADER
KAYTRANADA shares “Twin Flame” featuring Anderson .Paak
It's long overdue for KAYTRANADA to be a household name, and the influential Montreal producer got a huge boost on Tuesday with "Twin Flame," a new song featuring Anderson .Paak. Having a recent multi-Grammy winner in one's corner is usually always a plus, though it's no guarantee that it'll result in something worthwhile.
The FADER
Sounwave says he’s already working on Kendrick Lamar’s next album
Kendrick Lamar made us wait a long time for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but it looks like he's back in the studio for the next LP. In an interview with Complex, longtime collaborator Sounwave, who was one of the producers on Mr. Morale, revealed that he's already working on Lamar's next record. When asked about the timeline of working on Mr. Morale, Sounwave said they always start working on the next project immediately after finishing the last, casually noting that he and Lamar are "starting on the next one now."
The FADER
Song You Need: Beyoncé brings us to her ballroom on “PURE/HONEY”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One of the great joy's of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is in its salutes to the past. Most referential modern pop is content to make its nods obvious, antiseptic, and mummified in the plastic shrink wrap of too much market testing. Like all the other greats before her, Beyoncé is interested in ownership, not revitalization. The litany of samples and interpolations on Renaissance, and how they work together to form a project that could only have been executed by Beyoncé, confirms her ambitions: she's not bringing herself to dance, ballroom, club, and disco – she's bringing these eras to her.
The FADER
Lil Durk to take break from performing after sustaining eye injury at Lollapalooza
Lil Durk has vowed to take a period of time away from the stage after an incident at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago this weekend left him injured. Durk was performing at the festival when, as fan shot footage shows, a stage pyrotechnic appeared to go off in his face. The Chicago rapper finished his set at the festival but later posted a picture from a medical facility showing him with a heavily bandaged eye and face.
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
Song You Need: Clip’s “Fall Back” is a masterclass in letting it all go
Speaking about "Fall Back" in a statement, spirited New York rapper Clip said she "wanted to channel pretty girl music while still talking my shit." There's no denying the song, which will feature on her EP Perception when it drops September 8, is very pretty. Producer Sachy has landed on some sort of drum 'n bass/ chopped-and-screwed hybrid that makes the whole thing sound like a rave being submerged under water. Luckily Clip floats at all times and she rises above the expanse below her with important questions such as "Why these bitches on my dick?" as well as general frustration with the men hitting up her phone.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The FADER
Song You Need: dreamcastmoe’s “El Dorado” is a dubby ballad dedicated to the grind
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. dreamcastmoe chose an apt title for his new EP Sound Is Like Water. Across the five tracks, the Washington DJ and producer takes that Bruce Lee quote to heart and adopts many modes: he becomes Sampha's erstwhile scion on "Complicated" before switching to diaristic bedroom rapper on "RU Ready," followed by an outsider R&B iconoclast on "Novacaine." These go down relatively smoothly after the project opener "El Dorado" where the Washington-based artist fully lets his hair down and revels in the compelling strangeness he's capable of.
Big Brother: Voiceover star Marcus Bentley ‘not confirmed’ for new season
Marcus Bentley, the familiar voiceover for all seasons of Big Brother, has shared his thoughts on the programme coming back to screens.The iconic reality show, which aired its last season on Channel 5 in 2018, will be rebooted in 2023.This time, the programme will be carried on ITV2, as they revealed the news during an ad break during the Love Island final on Monday (1 August).Bentley, who has provided the commentary for the series and its celebrity edition since its launch in 2000, has claimed that he’s not completely guaranteed to be reprising his role just yet.“I'm not confirmed....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
The Rap Report: Bktherula continues her winning streak, WIFIGAWD confounds, and more
Bktherula — “FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” feat. DestroyLonely. Bktherula’s music could soundtrack thrashing around in a concert moshpit while a DJ warms up just as easily as it could talking shit with your friends while slumped off an edible. On earlier projects like 2020’s Love Santana and Nirvana, those flashes of versatility were promising, but her chaotic energy would sometimes get lost in a sea of fuzzy beats that didn’t quite fit the hard-hitting sound she was looking for. Bk’s started to piece it all together, though. On “Forever Pt. 2,” she taps into her dreamier side with an assist from fellow Atlanta rapper DestroyLonely. Her voice floats right above SimmyAuto’s sugar rush-inducing beat as she sings about a relationship gone awry. “I was giving my all to you, you cold, I give you my sweater,” she croons with the bitterness of a high schooler who just got out of their first relationship.
The FADER
FX sets premiere date for Atlanta’s final season, shares new trailer
Atlanta is back in Atlanta for its last season. FX announced that the final chapter for Donald Glover's series debuts on September 15, with Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Bryan Tyreee Henry), and Van (Zazie Beetz) returning home after a stint around Europe. The trailer gives a glimpse at Earn and Van settling back home, while Earn confronts new chaos. Watch the trailer above.
The FADER
Selena Quintanilla’s estate announces Moonchild Mixes, a collection of unreleased music
The estate of beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla has announced Moonchild Mixes, a collection of previously unheard recordings, as Pitchfork points out. The album will be released on August 26 via Warner Music, and its first song "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" is out today. Today's release is a...
The FADER
Carly Rae Jepsen announces new album The Loneliest Time
Carly Rae Jepsen is officially back. The Loneliest Time, her follow-up to 2019's Dedicated, is out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. This LP features collaborations with Rostam Batmanglij (who also produced the album's lead single "Western Wind", released back in May), Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
On Panorama, Hayley Kiyoko takes in the view while the stars align
Hayley Kiyoko doesn’t have it down to an exact science, but she’s close to cracking the key to contentment. In the four years since the arrival of her debut album Expectations, the pop singer and songwriter has been locked into an eye-opening cycle of learning and unlearning the inner workings of her mind and memories, something like a reset, courtesy of inner-healing advanced through therapy and introspective songwriting on her sophomore record Panorama.
The FADER
Diane Warren makes it clear she wants no beef with the Beyhive
There are a few core rules to remember when engaging online and pretty near the top of the list is to never, ever do anything to anger Beyoncé's passionate Beyhive fanbase. Songwriter and perma-Oscar nominee Diane Warren learned this the hard way on Monday when she posted a simple question: "How can there be 24 writers on a song?" The query is open-ended enough to give Warren plausible deniability but the timing here is key. Tweeting that out mere days after Beyoncé dropped Renaissance is essenitally a Bat-signal for the hive to assemble and defend their queen. Clearly, they deduced, Warren was tweeting about Bey's "Alien Superstar" and its 24 credited writers (including Jay-Z, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, and Right Said Fred).
Comments / 1