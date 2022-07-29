Nav recruits Travis Scott and Lil Baby on new song “Never Sleep”

Bktherula — “FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” feat. DestroyLonely. Bktherula’s music could soundtrack thrashing around in a concert moshpit while a DJ warms up just as easily as it could talking shit with your friends while slumped off an edible. On earlier projects like 2020’s Love Santana and Nirvana, those flashes of versatility were promising, but her chaotic energy would sometimes get lost in a sea of fuzzy beats that didn’t quite fit the hard-hitting sound she was looking for. Bk’s started to piece it all together, though. On “Forever Pt. 2,” she taps into her dreamier side with an assist from fellow Atlanta rapper DestroyLonely. Her voice floats right above SimmyAuto’s sugar rush-inducing beat as she sings about a relationship gone awry. “I was giving my all to you, you cold, I give you my sweater,” she croons with the bitterness of a high schooler who just got out of their first relationship.

HIP HOP ・ 12 HOURS AGO