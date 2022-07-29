Chris Johnson’s forecast: Storms possible today, more rain chances this weekend

foxlexington.com
Related
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Trending drier for now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak cold front drops into the region today, which could kick off a few isolated storms, but many remain dry. It will be very warm and muggy as temperatures climb into the 80s. The heat will increase more on Wednesday as highs climb...
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: More rain, severe storm potential
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Keep the umbrella handy as more showers and storms are expected today. There will be some dry time during the afternoon before more storms are possible this evening into tonight. Some of the storms that move in today and tonight could be strong or...
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Flooding is still a concern across the Commonwealth
Flooding is still a concern across the Commonwealth. With about a half dozen new flash flood warnings issued today from NWS Jackson in southeastern and eastern Kentucky, flooding is still a concern in some areas. With another round of showers and storms tonight, Monday and Monday night, it could make...
foxlexington.com
Evening weather forecast: 7/31/2022
As the troublesome boundary that brought all of the flooding continues to move out of the region, the Bluegrass got to enjoy a much needed reprieve from constant rain and even enjoyed some lower humidity levels. It felt pleasant outside didn't it?. More rain on the way, with most of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
Country music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage. The Christian Appalachian Project estimated more than 100,000 people have been affected by the flooding in Breathitt, Clay Knott, Letcher, Perry, and other counties.
foxlexington.com
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
Comments / 0