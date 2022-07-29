ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Storms possible today, more rain chances this weekend

By Chris Johnson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Justin Logan’s forecast: Trending drier for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak cold front drops into the region today, which could kick off a few isolated storms, but many remain dry. It will be very warm and muggy as temperatures climb into the 80s. The heat will increase more on Wednesday as highs climb...
Justin Logan’s forecast: More rain, severe storm potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Keep the umbrella handy as more showers and storms are expected today. There will be some dry time during the afternoon before more storms are possible this evening into tonight. Some of the storms that move in today and tonight could be strong or...
Evening weather forecast: 7/31/2022

As the troublesome boundary that brought all of the flooding continues to move out of the region, the Bluegrass got to enjoy a much needed reprieve from constant rain and even enjoyed some lower humidity levels. It felt pleasant outside didn't it?. More rain on the way, with most of...
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims

Country music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage. The Christian Appalachian Project estimated more than 100,000 people have been affected by the flooding in Breathitt, Clay Knott, Letcher, Perry, and other counties.
