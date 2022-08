Mark McCray joins Hubbard Broadcasting West Palm Beach as PD of hip-hop/R&B adult R&B “X106.3” WMBX and “Fox Sports 640” WMEN. It’s a return to WMBX for McCray, who helped sign the station on the air 20 years ago. He succeeds Don Williams, who exited last month.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO