ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

By Mason Woods
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1051theblock.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.1 The Block

Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense

The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

32 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: C.J. Mosley

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 32 days until kickoff, let's look at the career of one of the best linebackers in Crimson Tide history, C.J. Mosley.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State

The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1

With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End

2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
105.1 The Block

Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron

Former Alabama women’s basketball player, Leslie Claybrook, was named the general manager of the Birmingham Squadron this week. The Squadron, housed in Legacy Arena, are the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. Claybrook previously served as the general manager of business operations for the Squadron. The Luverne,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa

Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Utah State#Crimson Tide#The Clemson Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
105.1 The Block

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
NORTHPORT, AL
105.1 The Block

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents

It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy