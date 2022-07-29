Self-Described Red Bull Addict Leads Las Vegas Police on 100MPH Chase

“Don’t come back. I don’t want to scare you, but something bad is happening. I love you.”. There were so many things I didn’t say in that July 16 text to my boyfriend: I’m huddled behind the bed, so I’m not visible from the door. The lights and TV are off, so there’s no sign of life. I’m too scared to cry, but that’s OK because I need to be silent.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO