Self-Described Red Bull Addict Leads Las Vegas Police on 100MPH Chase

Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to Henderson
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Gets 44 Years After Filming Himself Committing Arizona Mall Shooting
The self-proclaimed “incel” convicted of targeting couples in a 2020 mall shooting in Arizona has been handed the maximum sentence. Armando Hernandez, 23, will spend 44 years behind bars for the mass shooting that left several people injured, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Hernandez, who was 20 at the time of the incident, reportedly targeted couples at the Westgate Shopping Center in 2020 because he felt bullied, according to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.
Urgent search for woman ‘kidnapped outside of Target’ after witnesses describe her desperate attempts to flee odd car
AN URGENT search is underway to locate a missing woman believed to have been abducted on Thursday and to currently be in danger. Jasmine Contreras, 29, was reportedly kidnapped outside of a Target store in broad daylight after witnesses said she was offered a ride in an older car and failed attempts to escape.
19-year-old man arrested, charged for fatal shooting in Long Beach
A 19-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man sitting in a vehicle in Long Beach. Jahi Jackson was arrested near the area of West Wardlow Road and North Pacific Avenue and booked for one count each of murder, carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a controlled substance, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Suicidal person forces closure of 215 Beltway
Las Vegas, NV (AP) – A portion of the 215 Beltway was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning due to a person who was threatening suicide. Police responded to the Sunset overpass over the 215 Western Beltway and found a person who was threatening to jump down to the freeway. Nevada State Police and Las Vegas Metro Police closed Sunset over 215 while they talked with the person.
Pup found locked inside hot car, mouth taped in scorching heat
Temperatures reached a high of 113 degrees F the day a 3-month-old Husky was found in a vehicle while his owner went inside a casino, police said. Police arrested the owner of a puppy after the small canine was discovered with its mouth taped shut and locked inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up during an extremely hot day while the man gambled at a Las Vegas casino, authorities said.
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
What I saw in Vegas during an active shooter scare will stay with me forever
“Don’t come back. I don’t want to scare you, but something bad is happening. I love you.”. There were so many things I didn’t say in that July 16 text to my boyfriend: I’m huddled behind the bed, so I’m not visible from the door. The lights and TV are off, so there’s no sign of life. I’m too scared to cry, but that’s OK because I need to be silent.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Driver Busted Twice For Speeding Within Minutes
The thrill of piloting a vehicle at high speeds is undeniable, but such activities are obviously best kept on the race track. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro in North Las Vegas failed to figure that out, catching not one, but two back-to-back speeding citations within the course of just a few minutes.
