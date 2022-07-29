ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Sigma Gamma Rho hosts Health, Beauty and Fashion Expo in Shreveport

KTBS
 4 days ago
KTAL

Shreveport sorority helps kids get back to school with backpack drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport came out to support the community by hosting a backpack giveaway Monday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a back-to-school drive at Midway Elementary to empower families and uplift the community. “The Children are going back to school, and here we are with over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Joe Pine Coffee Co.

MARSHALL, Texas - Good things are brewing in Harrison County, especially at Joe Pine Coffee Company. Rick Rowe paid them a visit for his Tasty Tuesday segment this week, leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. Joe Pine Coffee Co. aims to build a stronger East Texas community through...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today

The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizneworleans.com

Xavier University graduate earns Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The fourth annual Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine has been awarded to recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate, Aaron Jackson. The scholarship award covers the cost of tuition for Aaron to attend LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine over the four-year enrollment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Select Caddo students take part in SMART research program

SHREVEPORT, La. — Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools are part of this year’s Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program. The students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research studies. BRF launched the SMART program in 1997 to provide...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero's welcome

BOSSIER CITY, La. - When was the last time you showed up for your first day of a new job and there were cheerleaders outside cheering you on?. New teachers in Bossier Parish got a taste of that school spirit on Tuesday as they began arriving for their first day of work and orientation.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers

TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader

SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Hot Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Almanac for Tuesday, August 2nd showed a high of 98 which was 2 degrees above the 30 year average and 10 degrees shy of the record set back in 1998. Even hotter weather was observed by some of the KTBS 3 Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Commission looks to prevent power disconnection

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Parish Commissioners discussed solutions for rising energy bills and heard from residents about increasing costs on Monday. “My mother-in-law is on a fixed income, so she cannot afford to pay for her electricity bill. She lives across the street from me. Now her bill is $550, but she’s only bringing in $800 something. She’s retired. So something is wrong,” one resident told the commission.
CADDO PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

A BACK TO SCHOOL MESSAGE FROM MARTHAVILLE PRINCIPAL

Welcome Back! I hope you are enjoying a wonderful summer. I also hope you are relaxed, recharged and ready to start a new school year. I am so delighted that you are part of our amazing learning community. I welcome and value your positive energy and dedication to excellence in education, and I look forward to working with you and your children.
MARTHAVILLE, LA

