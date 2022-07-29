Sigma Gamma Rho hosts Health, Beauty and Fashion Expo in Shreveport

www.ktbs.com
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Shreveport United Women Eliminated From PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
Shreveport sorority helps kids get back to school with backpack drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport came out to support the community by hosting a backpack giveaway Monday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a back-to-school drive at Midway Elementary to empower families and uplift the community. “The Children are going back to school, and here we are with over...
KTAL
Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Joe Pine Coffee Co.
MARSHALL, Texas - Good things are brewing in Harrison County, especially at Joe Pine Coffee Company. Rick Rowe paid them a visit for his Tasty Tuesday segment this week, leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. Joe Pine Coffee Co. aims to build a stronger East Texas community through...
KTBS
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
bizneworleans.com
Xavier University graduate earns Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The fourth annual Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine has been awarded to recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate, Aaron Jackson. The scholarship award covers the cost of tuition for Aaron to attend LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine over the four-year enrollment.
KTBS
Select Caddo students take part in SMART research program
SHREVEPORT, La. — Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools are part of this year’s Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program. The students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research studies. BRF launched the SMART program in 1997 to provide...
KTBS
New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero's welcome
BOSSIER CITY, La. - When was the last time you showed up for your first day of a new job and there were cheerleaders outside cheering you on?. New teachers in Bossier Parish got a taste of that school spirit on Tuesday as they began arriving for their first day of work and orientation.
KTBS
Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KTBS
Hot Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Almanac for Tuesday, August 2nd showed a high of 98 which was 2 degrees above the 30 year average and 10 degrees shy of the record set back in 1998. Even hotter weather was observed by some of the KTBS 3 Weather...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
KTAL
Caddo Commission looks to prevent power disconnection
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Parish Commissioners discussed solutions for rising energy bills and heard from residents about increasing costs on Monday. “My mother-in-law is on a fixed income, so she cannot afford to pay for her electricity bill. She lives across the street from me. Now her bill is $550, but she’s only bringing in $800 something. She’s retired. So something is wrong,” one resident told the commission.
An Open Letter to Kiss Country’s Gary McCoy on His Birthday
If you missed it, our very own Gary McCoy turned 59 years young yesterday! And since we never miss a chance to love on one of our own, here's the letter that I read to Gary this morning on air in honor of the 'King of Country™' in Shreveport-Bossier City!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
A BACK TO SCHOOL MESSAGE FROM MARTHAVILLE PRINCIPAL
Welcome Back! I hope you are enjoying a wonderful summer. I also hope you are relaxed, recharged and ready to start a new school year. I am so delighted that you are part of our amazing learning community. I welcome and value your positive energy and dedication to excellence in education, and I look forward to working with you and your children.
