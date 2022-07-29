ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Boys’ Chace Crawford Gets Honest About Eating ‘Like Crap’ During His Gossip Girl Era, And What’s Changed Now That He’s Playing A Superhero

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DF9HU_0gxY5PfP00

It’s hard to believe that before he was fish-loving superhero The Deep on Amazon’s The Boys , Chace Crawford was Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl . With the two roles being so very different from each other and with a wide gap between them time-wise, Crawford recently opened up about how he ate during his era on The CW and what’s changed now that he’s playing a superhero.

In an interview with Men’s Health , Chace Crawford discussed his workout regimen and his diet. He got honest about not eating very well in his 20s, despite still keeping fit:

I guess the biggest thing that’s changed is my diet. I ate like crap in my early 20s. I still worked out, but it was a lot of pizza and booze and beer. Not that I don’t do those things now. ’Cause I do.

Chace Crawford was a little more indulgent with his diet back in his Gossip Girls days, which had to be easier to get away with as a 20-something who doesn't spend his days on set in a skin-tight superhero costume. He hasn't totally given up the pizza and beer, but he has made some changes.

Now that he’s on The Boys , playing a superhero calls for a tougher routine than playing a preppy rich boy in the Upper East Side. Crawford revealed his secrets about his diet and finding something that worked for him:

Going into The Boys, my main goal was just to get shredded. I was just going to try and, like, get as shredded as possible. Kind of have fun with that. Tried Keto, loved it, felt the effects from that, but it wasn’t for me. You know, when you’re counting carbs in asparagus, I cannot. Went back to doing something more normal… But you know, I still try and stay shredded.

It makes sense that playing a superhero would require a change in routine, but it’s nice to know that Chace Crawford was still able to find something that he can stick to. He didn't reveal whether or not this diet includes fish, which might be a question on the mind of The Boys fans. The Deep would not approve, especially after what happened to his buddy Timothy .

Meanwhile, despite his eating like crap during his Gossip Girl years, Crawford has expressed interest in returning for the reboot . In 2019, after the reboot was initially announced, he admitted that he never got a call but thinks he could return as someone’s father. Unfortunately, that has yet to happen, though with Season 2 of Gossip Girl on the horizon, perhaps he can make a cameo?

With Season 4 of The Boys in the works, Chace Crawford will have to keep up with his routine for at least a little while, though it doesn’t seem like he minds. While we don’t know too much about Season 4 of The Boys , it should be interesting to see what will happen following the intense Season 3 finale.

The Deep officially returned to The Seven after a bit of controversy in Season 3. He even took part in the wild Herogasm storyline , in an episode that will go down as one of the most memorable of the series. What will happen in Season 4 is unknown, but it would be hard to top that episode.

All three seasons of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime with a subscription !

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Making Their Relationship Work While He's In Australia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been going for a little while now. While they were first romantically linked in late 2021, Kardashian and Davidson went Instagram official this past March, much to the delight (and surprise) of fans. They’ve been through quite a bit in just these past several months, including a since-ended social media feud with Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex. More recently, the two are working to maintain a long-distance relationship, as the Saturday Night Live alum works in Australia. And new comments from an insider suggest that the two have reportedly found a way to handle things.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Boy
Person
Nate Archibald
Person
Chace Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#The Boys#Men S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy