Episode 332: Investigating how genetic and environmental factors combine to develop complex diseases

New insights into brain activity when sleeping may help in the creation of tools for those suffering from neurologic disease or damage. Why do humans sleep? This issue has been debated by scientists for hundreds of years, but a recent study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers that was carried out in collaboration with experts from Brown University, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and several other institutions adds new clues for solving this mystery. Their research, which was recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, may help to explain how individuals remember things and pick up new skills. It may also help with the creation of assistive tools for those with neurological conditions or injuries.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO