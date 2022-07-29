Episode 332: Investigating how genetic and environmental factors combine to develop complex diseases

news.azpm.org
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
scitechdaily.com
How Cancer Spreads: Cancer Cells Can Migrate Toward Certain “Sweet Spot” Environments
Discovery offers insight into how cancer spreads and provides a tool for developing new treatments. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells can gravitate toward certain mechanical “sweet spot” environments, providing new insights into how cancer invades the body. The findings could help scientists and engineers better understand how cancer spreads. The discovery could also lead to improved future treatments.
scitechdaily.com
New MIT Computer Model Helps Identify Mutations That Drive Cancer
The system rapidly scans the genome of cancer cells and could help scientists find targets for new drugs. Cancer cells can have thousands of DNA mutations. However, only a small number of those actually drive the progression of cancer; the rest are just along for the ride. Researchers could identify...
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
MedicalXpress
Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants
Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Humans Sleep? Scientists Find Clues for Solving This Age-Old Mystery
New insights into brain activity when sleeping may help in the creation of tools for those suffering from neurologic disease or damage. Why do humans sleep? This issue has been debated by scientists for hundreds of years, but a recent study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers that was carried out in collaboration with experts from Brown University, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and several other institutions adds new clues for solving this mystery. Their research, which was recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, may help to explain how individuals remember things and pick up new skills. It may also help with the creation of assistive tools for those with neurological conditions or injuries.
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
New Face Mask Material Can Capture And Deactivate Coronavirus Particles
The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means over, but as time goes on, scientists are learning more and more about the virus – and the various ways that we can protect against it, including new and improved face masks. A new membrane-based respiratory mask developed by researchers can capture...
IFLScience
DeepMind's AI Predicts Structure Of Almost Every Protein Known To Science
In 1957, a biochemist and crystallographer named John Kendrew became the first person to determine the 3D structure of a protein. Deciphering that one structure – that of myoglobin, the protein responsible for supplying oxygen to our muscles – had taken him more than two decades of painstaking research, and it was such a significant discovery that it would later win him the Nobel Prize.
Nature.com
A diffeomorphic aging model for adult human brain from cross-sectional data
Normative aging trends of the brain can serve as an important reference in the assessment of neurological structural disorders. Such models are typically developed from longitudinal brain image data-follow-up data of the same subject over different time points. In practice, obtaining such longitudinal data is difficult. We propose a method to develop an aging model for a given population, in the absence of longitudinal data, by using images from different subjects at different time points, the so-called cross-sectional data. We define an aging model as a diffeomorphic deformation on a structural template derived from the data and propose a method that develops topology preserving aging model close to natural aging. The proposed model is successfully validated on two public cross-sectional datasets which provide templates constructed from different sets of subjects at different age points.
Nature.com
Shaping the sinuses: a novel Krt14Ctsk cell lineage driving regenerative bone formation
You have full access to this article via your institution. The specific skeletal cell types involved in bone formation around the sinus remain unclear. In a recent paper published in Cell Research, Weng et al. identify a novel lineage with mixed epithelial and osteoblast features that mediates bone formation in regenerative procedures involving the maxillary sinus.
Phys.org
Scientists discover new 'origins of life' chemical reactions
Four billion years ago, the Earth looked very different than it does today, devoid of life and covered by a vast ocean. Over the course of millions of years, in that primordial soup, life emerged. Researchers have long theorized how molecules came together to spark this transition. Now, scientists at Scripps Research have discovered a new set of chemical reactions that use cyanide, ammonia and carbon dioxide—all thought to be common on the early earth—to generate amino acids and nucleic acids, the building blocks of proteins and DNA.
Human eggs have a ‘standby battery mode’ that allows them to last decades
A live cell image, with surrounding cells supporting the oocyte contained inside. Activity of harmful reactive oxygen species, shown in red, is virtually absent in the oocyte. Aida Rodriguez/NatureHuman oocytes can last for up to 50 years—and a newly discovered metabolic pathway is key to this longevity.
MedicalXpress
Bacterial bullseye: In rare feat, researchers decipher how one gut bacterium influences immunity
From immunity to metabolism to mental health, it seems like the gut microbiome has been linked to every aspect of human health and disease. But with hundreds of bacterial species populating our gastrointestinal tract, it's a daunting task to pinpoint which molecules made by which bacteria affect which biological processes—and how they do so.
studyfinds.org
New artificial intelligence program discovers alternative physics
NEW YORK — Can artificial intelligence discover a new kind of physics? A team of roboticists at Columbia Engineering decided to put this question to the test. They developed an AI program that detected physical phenomena and discovered relevant variables, which are a necessary precursor to any physics theory.
'Universal language network' identified in the brain
Japanese, Italian, Ukrainian, Swahili, Tagalog and dozens of other spoken languages cause the same "universal language network" to light up in the brains of native speakers. This hub of language processing has been studied extensively in English speakers, but now neuroscientists have confirmed that the exact same network is activated in speakers of 45 different languages representing 12 distinct language families.
MedicalXpress
Pinpointing consciousness in animal brains using a mouse 'brain map'
Science may be one step closer to understanding where consciousness resides in the brain. A new study shows the importance of certain types of neural connections in identifying consciousness. The research, published in Cerebral Cortex, was led by Jun Kitazono, a corresponding author and a project researcher in the Department...
