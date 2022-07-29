Upregulation of the hypothalamo-neurohypophysial system and activation of vasopressin neurones attenuates hyperalgesia in a neuropathic pain model rat

Passive translational tibiofemoral laxity has been extensively examined in posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) insufficient patients and belongs to the standard clinical assessment. However, objective measurements of passive rotational knee laxity, as well as range of tibiofemoral motion during active movements, are both not well understood. None of these are currently quantified in clinical evaluations of patients with PCL insufficiency. The objective of this study was to quantify passive translational and rotational knee laxity as well as range of anterior"“posterior and rotational tibiofemoral motion during level walking in a PCL insufficient patient cohort as a basis for any later clinical evaluation and therapy. The laxity of 9 patient knees with isolated PCL insufficiency or additionally posterolateral corner (PLC) insufficiency (8Â males, 1Â female, age 36.78"‰Â±"‰7.46Â years) were analysed and compared to the contralateral (CL) knees. A rotometer device with a C-arm fluoroscope was used to assess the passive tibiofemoral rotational laxity while stress radiography was used to evaluate passive translational tibiofemoral laxity. Functional gait analysis was used to examine the range of anterior"“posterior and rotational tibiofemoral motion during level walking. Passive translational laxity was significantly increased in PCL insufficient knees in comparison to the CL sides (15.5"‰Â±"‰5.9Â mm vs. 3.7"‰Â±"‰1.9Â mm, p"‰<"‰0.01). Also, passive rotational laxity was significantly higher compared to the CL knees (26.1"‰Â±"‰8.2Â° vs. 20.6"‰Â±"‰5.6Â° at 90Â° knee flexion, p"‰<"‰0.01; 19.0"‰Â±"‰6.9Â° vs. 15.5"‰Â±"‰5.9Â° at 60Â° knee flexion, p"‰="‰0.04). No significant differences were observed for the rotational (16.3"‰Â±"‰3.7Â° vs. 15.2"‰Â±"‰3.6Â°, p"‰="‰0.43) and translational (17.0"‰Â±"‰5.4Â mm vs. 16.1"‰Â±"‰2.8Â mm, p"‰="‰0.55) range of anterior"“posterior and rotational tibiofemoral motion during level walking conditions for PCL insufficient knees compared to CL knees respectively. The present study illustrates that patients with PCL insufficiency show a substantial increased passive tibiofemoral laxity, not only in tibiofemoral translation but also in tibiofemoral rotation. Our data indicate that this increased passive multiplanar knee joint laxity can be widely compensated during level walking. Further studies should investigate progressive changes in knee joint laxity and kinematics post PCL injury and reconstruction to judge the individual need for therapy and effects of physiotherapy such as quadriceps force training on gait patterns in PCL insufficient patients.

