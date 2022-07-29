Haener tabbed "Player to Watch"

gobulldogs.com
This Day in Bulldog History: July 31st
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 31st, 2017, Fresno State was one day away from holding its first practice of fall camp that year when head coach Jeff Tedford made an announcement. “It’s my great honor to announce today that we’re gonna be retiring Derek Carr’s jersey on September 2nd. It’s an awesome thing, I […]
Madera Tribune
Torres hosts Bulldogs for basketball camp
Matilda Torres basketball campers gather with members of the Fresno State women’s basketball team after a clinic Thursday at the Matilda Torres High School Gym. About 100 players took part in the camp, which was taught by members of the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team and led by head coach Jaime White.
yourcentralvalley.com
Jack Hannah, Valley musician, athlete, coach has died
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning. Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.
Madera Tribune
Summer SpeedFest up next for Madera Speedway
The Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models headline tonight’s Summer Speedfest line-up at the Madera Speedway. A strong lineup of Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models will battle for 100 laps in tonight’s Summer SpeedFest for $5,000-to-win at Madera Speedway. They will be joined by 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, a $1,000-to-win Legends...
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
Trailer stolen from Valley soccer league with equipment inside
The Reedley Kings Canyon Youth Soccer League says their trailer was stolen from their office last week.
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
GV Wire
BBQ Throwdown Comes to Fresno Fairgrounds. Pitmaster Secrets Revealed
Jesse Marquez wanted to create a barbeque competition for guys like him — everyday grillers who love to feed family and friends. “I’m just a barbecue guy. I just like cooking in my backyard, my front yard, you know? I mean, I started off with the kettle grill, just like most people. And I just have a love for cooking,” Marquez, who works as head of security at the fairgrounds said.
csufresno.edu
The Bulldog Shop on Cedar and Barstow is closing its doors. Here’s what’s next
Director of Athletics Terry Tumey confirmed that the Bulldog Shop location on the corner of Cedar and Barstow avenues will be shutting down on Saturday, July 30. The Bulldog Shop is closing more than two decades after opening in 1998. Any new shops that open in that location in the future will not be the official team store of Fresno State Athletics, Tumey said.
GV Wire
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
Wildfire burning east of Fresno
FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Meet Irresistible Rob
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Rob, along with his little sisters Kim and Kourtney, came to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno in pretty bad shape. A kind person noticed seven sickly puppies were being sold on social media. They recognized that these puppies were showing signs of significant illness, and they contacted us for assistance. Sadly, four of the puppies died before we could save them. Kim, Kourtney, and Rob were emaciated and one-third the weight they should have been. Their condition was caused by a combination of Parvovirus and Giardia, both of which can be deadly and both are preventable. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing the proper vaccinations and medical treatment for all dogs, but puppy vaccines are especially important as their immune systems are not fully developed yet, leaving them particularly vulnerable to these dangerous diseases.
Fresno police officer killed in crash while riding bike near Shaver Lake
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer was killed in a crash while riding his bike on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Saturday, officers announced that Officer Steve Hunt had died following an accident near Shaver Lake. Officer Hunt had served with the Fresno Police Department since 1989. Officials […]
$1 billion Mega Millions jackpot spurs lottery ticket-buying frenzy in Valley
Valley stores have been extremely busy selling tickets, and some spots are considered to be 'lucky' because of past winnings.
Madera Tribune
Grub Gulch woman beat the rap
The pioneer village of Grub Gulch. Judge Conley’s Madera County courtroom held a standing-room-only crowd on Nov. 18, 1914. The spectators, who lived in Grub Gulch, were furious at what cattleman John Shay was trying to do to his 78-year-old wife. It all started when Shay decided that his...
KMJ
Crash Sends UPS Truck Off Highway 41 Into Embankment In Fresno
(KMJ) — A UPS truck crashes on the highway and into an embankment Thursday night in Central Fresno. CHP say it was around 8:20 pm when the driver of a UPS truck heading south on Highway 41, near Fresno Street and Normal Street, hit a car that was parked on the shoulder of the road.
yourcentralvalley.com
Head-on crash kills 1 in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 50s was killed after he crashed his car head-on into another car driven by a teenager. Officers say on Friday night, just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a call of an injury crash on Fruit Avenue, south of Tenaya Way, in northwest Fresno. Investigators say when they arrived, they found the 57-year-old Fresno man in his Toyota Scion, suffering from critical injuries after he’d veered into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old boy from Fresno, and crashed.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Fresno, CA — 20 Top Places!
Adventurous nature-lovers will enjoy visiting Fresno for its attractions, but so will foodies for its diverse dining choices. Besides being near three national parks, this California city has a myriad of picks when it comes to awesome restaurants serving different flavors and cuisines. What’s more, you’ll have countless picks when...
