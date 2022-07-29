Alliance Water Resources presents June report to Ste. Genevieve aldermen

suntimesnews.com
Related
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public.
suntimesnews.com
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 37-year-old Brent T. Schweiss of Ste. Genevieve at 8:07 p.m. Friday in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of felony driving while intoxicated. He was placed in the Ste. Genvieve County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Comments / 0