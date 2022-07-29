Man With History of DUI's Sentenced in Grundy County

www.wcsjnews.com
Related
wcsjnews.com
Man Sentenced on Cannabis Charge in Grundy Co.
A Will County man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. In March of 2021, Scott Erickson, 28, of Wilmington was charged with manufacturing and delivering between 2000 and 5000 grams of cannabis, a class one felony; unlawful possession of cannabis between 2000 and 5000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a class three felony.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Police Arrested Man on Probation Violation Warrant
The Morris Police Department arrested a LaSalle County man on Wednesday. Josh Sampson, 34, of Marseilles was charged with the Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a class two felony. Sampson was arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office on a LaSalle County warrant at 2686 East 2079th Road in...
starvedrock.media
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
5 children among 7 dead in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Five children and two women were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on I-90 Sunday morning in McHenry County. Illinois State Police said a van struck a vehicle head on around 2:11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 in Hampshire. Both vehicles...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, July 28th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 34-year-old, Kyle Huetsch, for domestic battery. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 38-year-old, Chad Williams, for DUI. He posted bond and was released. The Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old, Amanda Anderson, for Aggravated DUI, DUI and...
5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash
(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children […]
wcsjnews.com
State mandates also forcing possible Kendall-Kane jail merger
Come January first, the over 800 pages state of Illinois Safety Act will play a role in the proposed merger of the Kendall County Jail with Kane County, relocating to Geneva. The cashless bond system is only one part. Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird had this view of the safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
Man, 35, shot to death in Joilet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine drug unit arrest; search warrant nets cocaine, guns, money
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T executed a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in Racine early on Friday, July 29 – and arrested Alexjandro Medina. A news release says information had been developed that Medina was involved in...
nypressnews.com
Multiple fatalities possible in fiery I-90 crash near Hampshire: Illinois State Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) — A fiery crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs. The crash took place early Sunday on the Jane Addams Tollway near Anthony Rd. in Hampshire. According to Illinois State Police dispatch, there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail
On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
starvedrock.media
DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court
DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic battery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy has been accused of domestic battery after throwing a bag of frozen vegetables at a woman on the Fourth of July. According to the criminal complaint, Jacob Marino, 36, struck and pushed the victim, resulting on a bump on her head. He was charged with two […]
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Illinois State Police Release Information From This Mornings Multiple Fatality Accident On I-90
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police. WHERE: Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33.5, McHenry County. WHEN: July 31, 2022 at approximately 2:11 a.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2010 Acura TSX. Unit 2 – Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van. DRIVERS: Unit...
6 teens arrested and charged in Elgin Township after crashing BMW that was reported stolen
Sheriff’s deputies in Kane County arrested six teenagers who allegedly crashed a stolen BMW in Elgin Township. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the six people arrested ranged in age from 14 to 16.
Comments / 1