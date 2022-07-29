ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Man With History of DUI's Sentenced in Grundy County

wcsjnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcsjnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
wcsjnews.com

Man Sentenced on Cannabis Charge in Grundy Co.

A Will County man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. In March of 2021, Scott Erickson, 28, of Wilmington was charged with manufacturing and delivering between 2000 and 5000 grams of cannabis, a class one felony; unlawful possession of cannabis between 2000 and 5000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a class three felony.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Police Arrested Man on Probation Violation Warrant

The Morris Police Department arrested a LaSalle County man on Wednesday. Josh Sampson, 34, of Marseilles was charged with the Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a class two felony. Sampson was arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office on a LaSalle County warrant at 2686 East 2079th Road in...
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash

The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
OTTAWA, IL
wjol.com

Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
South Elgin, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, July 28th

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 34-year-old, Kyle Huetsch, for domestic battery. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 38-year-old, Chad Williams, for DUI. He posted bond and was released. The Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old, Amanda Anderson, for Aggravated DUI, DUI and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

State mandates also forcing possible Kendall-Kane jail merger

Come January first, the over 800 pages state of Illinois Safety Act will play a role in the proposed merger of the Kendall County Jail with Kane County, relocating to Geneva. The cashless bond system is only one part. Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird had this view of the safety...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Sentencing#County Judge
wcsjnews.com

Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
MORRIS, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug unit arrest; search warrant nets cocaine, guns, money

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T executed a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in Racine early on Friday, July 29 – and arrested Alexjandro Medina. A news release says information had been developed that Medina was involved in...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjol.com

Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail

On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court

DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy