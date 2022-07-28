ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemen's Aden-Based Government Appoints New Defence, Oil Ministers

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Yemen Swears in New Governors for Hadhramout, Socotra

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's internationally recognised government swore in new governors for Hadhramout and Socotra, state media said on Monday, in a move political sources said was aimed at bolstering unity among an anti-Houthi alliance led by Saudi Arabia. Mabkhoot bin Mubarak bin Madhi was named governor of the oil-producing...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Corruption#Reuters#Saudi#United Nations
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against 'Playing With Time' Over Maritime Border Dispute

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks. Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
US News and World Report

Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe

MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Considers Crackdown on Memory Chip Makers in China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy