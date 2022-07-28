Yemen's Aden-Based Government Appoints New Defence, Oil Ministers

www.usnews.com
Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda
PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday as part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state amid the war in Ukraine and faltering talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
Saudi energy minister, Russia's Novak discuss cooperation ahead of OPEC+ meeting
DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday in Riyadh, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.
Yemen Swears in New Governors for Hadhramout, Socotra
ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's internationally recognised government swore in new governors for Hadhramout and Socotra, state media said on Monday, in a move political sources said was aimed at bolstering unity among an anti-Houthi alliance led by Saudi Arabia. Mabkhoot bin Mubarak bin Madhi was named governor of the oil-producing...
Bahraini official: Iran proxies ‘nothing new,’ nuclear deal ‘critical’ to combat ‘common threat’
Abdulla Al Khalifa, undersecretary for political affairs of Bahrain, insisted that Iran has not acted as a "responsible" neighbor and threatens the stability of the Middle East as it continues to act "with impunity." "Iran has been acting with impunity for the past 40 years," Khalifa told Fox News Digital...
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against 'Playing With Time' Over Maritime Border Dispute
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks. Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
Russia is trying to convince African nations that food shortages caused by the invasion of Ukraine are not its fault
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reduced the global food supply, with NGOs warning of shortages. But Russia's foreign minister told African countries that this was Western propaganda, and that the West was causing the shortages. Russia and Ukraine recently reached a deal to restart grain exports. Russia attacked a port...
Villagers massacred in western Ethiopia, says state-appointed body
Prime minister Abiy Ahmed blames Oromo Liberation Army but group says government-allied militias behind attacks
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Brit special forces ‘helped liberate Ukraine’s Snake Island as SBS trained Kyiv commandos in Bond-style submarines’
BRITISH special forces reportedly trained Ukrainian commandos for their massive assault on Snake Island, it has been revealed. The Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy, allegedly showed the troops how to use James Bond-style underwater vehicles. Known as Diver Propulsion Devices or sea scooters, the...
Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
Myanmar defends executions as 'justice for the people' as condemnation grows
July 26 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday defended its execution of four democracy activists as "justice for the people", brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including from its closest neighbours.
Iran state-aligned news outlet suggests military strike on resistance group on foreign soil
An Iranian resistance group has urged European leaders to stop engaging with the current regime as Tehran threatens military action against its rivals – even on foreign soil. The Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, published a July 27 article...
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
Lebanon, Israel closer to deal in maritime border dispute
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Israel are getting closer to reaching a deal in a more than a decade-old maritime border dispute between the two neighbors, a U.S. envoy and Lebanese officials said Monday. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both...
U.S. Considers Crackdown on Memory Chip Makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If...
Chinese Nationalist Commentator Deletes Pelosi Tweet After Twitter Blocks Account
BEIJING (Reuters) - Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe...
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
