Corn and soybeans close way off their highs | Friday July 29, 2022

Tons Of Western Farmers Are Being Forced To Sell Cattle Due To Major Drought
It’s no secret that western America is feeling the weight of a serious drought. With that being said, tons of ranchers have been forced to sell their cattle, at a pace we haven’t seen in a decade, according to the New York Post. Although this move could cut...
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Soybeans stay weak as U.S. crop rating, demand worries weigh
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second session on Tuesday as an unexpected improvement in U.S. crop conditions added to pressure from economic risks hanging over commodity markets. Wheat and corn also added to losses from Monday, with the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempering supply concerns created by Russia's five-month-old invasion.
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World
Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades
As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Farmer routinely overapplied manure to cropland for years, DNR says
A northern Iowa farmer for years spread excessive amounts of pig manure on his crop fields along with additional commercial fertilizer, which increased the risk of contaminating nearby waterways with nitrate, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The department recently fined Craig Benjegerdes, of Manly, $4,500 for the...
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
This is the only tropical rainforest located in the United States
The Caribbean National Forest of El YunquePhoto by Alessandro Cai (OliverZena); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. North America may be the last place anyone may think about when it comes to rainforests. However, the United States (U.S.) is home to a few rainforests.
