CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-24 cents, corn up 12-15 cents, soy up 25-40 cents

Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn down as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine; soy down 4%
(Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous HAMBURG) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine's sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybean futures tumbled about 4% on profit-taking at the start of a new month, and after the benchmark November contract surged nearly 12% last week. Broad weakness in commodities, including crude oil , hung over the markets, tied to recession fears. In China, the world's top soy buyer, factory growth slowed in July, data showed, despite some easing of the strict domestic COVID-19 curbs in the second quarter. As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 66-1/2 cents at $14.02 per bushel. December corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $6.07-1/2 a bushel and CBOT September wheat was down 10-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4. Soybean futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil due to soyoil's use in biodiesel, and corn is the main U.S. feedstock for ethanol. "The things that took (CBOT grain futures) up starting in February were the energy market running to the upside, and Ukraine not being able to ship grain. Those bull stories are getting unwound today," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. Traders continue to monitor crop weather in the Midwest, where the U.S. corn and soybean crops continue to develop. Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to lower its ratings of the U.S. corn, soy and spring wheat crops following a hot spell last week. In the Black Sea, a ship carrying grain left a Ukrainian port for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked Ukraine's sea shipping five months ago. However, key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies. Wheat rose recouped previous session's losses to edge 1.3% higher, while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. * Wheat added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel. * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls. * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. * China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA July 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July 0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI July 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI July 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI July 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans at near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday with prices dropping to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. Wheat gave up nearly 2% and corn fell 1.7% as Ukraine resumed maritime grain exports, raising...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat, corn futures fall after first grain export ship leaves Ukrainian port
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures fell around 2% on Monday after the first ship loaded with grains sailed from a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed shipping channel, raising expectations of improved world supplies if Ukraine’s sea-borne exports resume, traders said. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan's Grain Union sees 2022 wheat crop at 14.4 mln T
ALMATY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Grain Union forecasts the 2022 wheat crop at 14.4 million tonnes in clean weight, it said on Tuesday, above the government forecast of 13 million to 13.5 million tonnes. With exports unlikely to increase as competitor Russia expects a bumper crop, such volumes could...
Agriculture Online
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops to 1-week low on Ukrainian exports; corn, soybeans down
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a week, as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine eased grain supply concerns. Corn and soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on better-than-expected weekly U.S....
Agriculture Online
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, lean hog futures drift lower on long liquidation
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged lower on Tuesday on speculative long liquidation, worries about escalating tensions with China and a setback in wholesale beef prices, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled down 0.200 cent at 136.575 cents per lb and most-active...
Agriculture Online
Rains hit quality of winter wheat in Russia, improve set-up for spring wheat - Sovecon
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Recent rains in several regions of Russia have hit the quality of winter wheat but improved the set-up for spring wheat, Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday, adding more rains were expected this week. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, mainly supplying Africa and...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans stay weak as U.S. crop rating, demand worries weigh
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second session on Tuesday as an unexpected improvement in U.S. crop conditions added to pressure from economic risks hanging over commodity markets. Wheat and corn also added to losses from Monday, with the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempering supply concerns created by Russia's five-month-old invasion.
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 1, 2022
As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 85%. USDA says 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 31%. For soybeans, the report noted 79% of the crop has bloomed, on par with...
Agriculture Online
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia says chicken stocks in oversupply after export ban
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday said it now has a slight oversupply of chicken, following its imposition of a ban on exports of the poultry to secure domestic supplies and rein in rising food prices. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
Agriculture Online
Grain markets still down at close | Monday August 1, 2022
At the end of the trading day, September corn came in down 8¢ and December corn is down 9¢. August soybean futures are down 42¢ while November soybeans are down 60¢. Wheat futures also remain lower, with CBOT wheat down 8¢, KC wheat down 9¢, and Minneapolis wheat down 8¢.
Agriculture Online
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-DSM signals consumer shift from costly meats to poultry
* Q2 sales 2.12 bln euros vs 2.03 bln euros consensus. * Q2 adjusted EBITDA 379 mln euros vs 375 mln consensus. * Competitors Symrise, Croda both raised FY forecasts (Adds analyst comments, co-CEO quotes from call) By Juliette Portala. Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM said...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, August 1, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on this week's Crop Progress Report data, read about several farmers' strategies to deal with inflation and supply chain, and prepare for excessive heat in the Corn Belt. Crop Progress Report. The USDA reports that 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the...
