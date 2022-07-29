InterMountain Education Service District plans for August school safety summit

eugenedailynews.com
Ukiah School District appoints alumna and longtime teacher Laura Orr as superintendent
PENDLETON — In the main lobby of the Ukiah School building, shadow boxes and picture frames hold a century of memories from past students. Decades-old letterman jackets share the wall with years of class photos. For Laura Orr, the new superintendent of Ukiah School District, the wall holds four...
East Oregonian wins 2022 General Excellence Award
PENDLETON — The East Oregonian returned to form in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest, winning the General Excellence award for 2022. The EO won the award in 2020, then took third in 2021. Prior to 2021, the EO won first place in general excellence...
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston Auctioning Off Water Supply Line Essentials
The city of Hermiston is currently auctioning off unused water supply line essentials on the online platform Municibid. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Oregon residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7. Up for auction are...
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Merkley, Wyden, secure $1.7M for Morrow County water crisis
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday, July 29, they secured $1.7 million for Morrow County to address drinking water contamination in Boardman. The money comes from the fiscal year 2023 Senate appropriations bill. Merkley, as chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations subcommittee, along...
Update | Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Camp Umatilla near Hermiston enjoys building boom
HERMISTON — The Oregon Military Department’s Camp Umatilla at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot west of Hermiston is enjoying a building boom. Remodeling and renovation of existing facilities are underway, as well as new construction to house and feed infantry trainees.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Summer harvest delayed but robust in Walla Walla, Touchet valleys
Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
Fire burns through Umatilla home
UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
Hermiston City Council bans psilocybin service centers, refers issue to voters
The Hermiston City Council at is meeting Monday, July 25, unanimously approved a local law banning psilocybin service centers and manufacture of the hallucinogenic drug. The same ordinance referred the prohibition to the voters at the November general election.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Two ambulance services in Morrow County fight it out on Facebook
BOARDMAN — Morrow County Health District and Boardman Fire Rescue District on Monday, July 25, threw social medial jabs at each other over who can handle emergency calls for ambulance service. Morrow County Health District in a post on Facebook contended the Ambulance Service Area Plan for the county...
Airport to receive almost $5M from FAA to reconfigure runway
PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is receiving almost $5 million in federal funds to reconfigure a runway. The $4.96 million is is part of the $17.5 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for crucial safety improvements to runways in small airports in Oregon, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday, July 25.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Morrow County waits for state money to help with contaminated drinking water
BOARDMAN — It’s been more than two-and-a-half months since Mayra Colin found out the water coming from her kitchen tap in Boardman contained high levels of nitrates, which can cause serious health issues. She’s still waiting for a permanent fix.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
