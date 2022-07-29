UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to ship grain, awaits signal to start

www.agriculture.com
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
Agriculture Online
Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday -Turkish presidential spokesperson
ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. "If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the...
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
Agriculture Online
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Arrangements for ships headed to Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Monday. "The standard operating procedures for vessels...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for foreign markets on Monday under a safe passage agreement, a Ukrainian minister said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. The sailing was made possible...
Agriculture Online
First Ukraine grain ship will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday -minister
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine under a safe passage agreement will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Akar was speaking in an interview with Turkey's...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Russia hits southern Ukraine city, killing grain export tycoon, governor says
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain exporters, while Russia said a Ukrainian drone struck its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat, corn futures fall after first grain export ship leaves Ukrainian port
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures fell around 2% on Monday after the first ship loaded with grains sailed from a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed shipping channel, raising expectations of improved world supplies if Ukraine’s sea-borne exports resume, traders said. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike hit Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol. FIGHTING. * Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said more than 12 missile strikes, probably the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship nearing Turkey
(Adds first Ukraine grain ship nearing Turkey) * Ukraine consults US in using HIMAR rocket systems-official. * Comment spurs Kremlin to accuse US of direct involvement. * No immediate comment from White House or Pentagon. * First wartime Ukraine grain export ship nears Turkey. * Grain exports unblocked under U.N.-brokered...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies. Wheat rose recouped previous session's losses to edge 1.3% higher, while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. * Wheat added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel. * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls. * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. * China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA July 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July 0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI July 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI July 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI July 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
Russia says U.S. approves HIMARS targets so is directly involved in Ukraine conflict
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday that said that the United States is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. In the statement posted on Telegram, the ministry accused the U.S. of approving targets for the American-made HIMARS systems which are now in use by Ukraine. Reuters...
