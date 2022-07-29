Superintendents vote to oppose plan to toughen how high schools are graded

www.kpvi.com
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
Nearly $50 million going to Ohio schools for safety
(The Center Square) – More than 1,000 Ohio schools in 81 of 88 counties will share $47 million in the state’s push to promote school safety, part of a response to a shooting at a Texas elementary school in May. Democratic Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday grants of...
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
How Niles Community Schools spent $4 million in COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Michigan's more than 800 school districts received about $6 billion of federal taxpayer money to recover from COVID. However, some digging revealed some of the largest school expenditures so far are categorized as “other” and don’t necessarily address COVID issues. The Michigan...
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
Ohioans vote for party nominees for Ohio House, Senate and choose state party members
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Today, many Ohioans will select their party candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate, but several of those General Assembly seats are uncontested. Don’t let that deter you from going to the polls. There are other elections on your ballot that are as important,...
Teton Valley organizations receive art grants
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s...
Lawmakers push back on ballot initiative challenging flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Some California lawmakers voiced resistance to the tobacco industry’s multi-million dollar referendum to upend the state’s flavored tobacco ban Tuesday, which voters will see on the ballot come November. California voters will be tasked with either upholding or repealing California’s ban on certain...
Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission
Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
Delaware issuing summer food benefits for children
(The Center Square) – Emergency food assistance is coming to eligible families in Delaware, state officials announced. The Delaware Pandemic EBT program will be issuing emergency food benefits that are designed to cover the summer break to provide meals when students are not in school. “For vulnerable families across...
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
Governor Gordon Appoints Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Goshen County. Secretary Buchanan will remain in office to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench. “Goshen County is once again...
Some close calls in Washington state primaries for Congress
(The Center Square) – The Washington Secretary of State’s Office began posting preliminary results from the state’s primary on Tuesday night. At the federal level, there are no projected upsets, though there are a few close calls. Initial results showed Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, with a 20...
Connecticut making investment in sewer pollution prevention projects
(The Center Square) – Preventing sewage pollution is the focus of a new investment in Connecticut. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who will be challenged by Republican Bob Stefanowski in November’s general election, says the state is pledging $580 million to shovel-ready municipal water pollution control projects around the state. The investment is designed to cut down on sewage pollution in the state’s waters.
Tudor Dixon declared victor in Republican primary race
(The Center Square) – NBC News, Associated Press and even the Michigan GOP have declared Tudor Dixon victorious in the Republican primary for this fall’s gubernatorial race against Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. With 18 precincts reporting, Dixon garnered nearly 42% of the vote, compared to 20% of...
