Construction of New McDonald's in Coal City Nearing Completion

www.wcsjnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Healthcare Industry Career Fair on 7/27Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer Geer
Related
northaurora.org
North Aurora Days 2022 Information and Schedule
🔵🟠🟤 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔵🟠🟤. 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘
thechronicle.news
Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune
Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
wcsjnews.com
Village of Coal City Makes Changes To Chicken Ordinance
The Coal City Village Board this week made changes to their chicken ordinance. Village Administrator Matt Fritz explains some of the changes. He said the maximum number of chickens allowed per household is five. The ordinance was also approved by the Planning and Zoning Board.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Historical Society President Updates on Promotion and Help Wanted
Marion Gore from the Grundy County Historical Society was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking, Monday, providing local listeners with some updates of interest. She said there was a recent promotion at their June Board Meeting. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gore also talked about...
superhits935.com
Container yard will be in operation in Rochelle later this year
The City of Rochelle plans to help area companies soon since the Union Pacific Railroad Global III Intermodal facility went idle in July of 2019. Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said that the officials hope to have a trans load container yard open by the end of the year on the city's railroad.
starvedrock.media
"Taste of IV" ready for Thursday debut
“Taste of the Illinois Valley” is a “go” for Centennial Park in Peru. That from Adam Thorson, Peru's Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events. From Thursday through Saturday, twelve food vendors provide their own special dishes and menus. Twenty craft vendors are participating and, if you're fit, try the “Taste 5K” on Saturday. Kids have face painting, Zip lining, extreme air jump, bounce house, slides, obstacle course, bungee run and, on Thursday and Friday - the rock wall.
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
90 W George Avenue
Easily maintain this quaint ranch home with 3 bedrooms all on the main floor. Large kitchen that leads out to the nice size 3/4 fenced backyard with plenty of room for a nice garden. Heated garage. Easy to maintain. It's a nice small town close to Rt. 38, I-88, DeKalb - NIU, Sycamore, and so much more.
Calumet City mayor looks to transform former Sears at River Oaks Mall into indoor water park
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Plans are in the works to turn a struggling mall into a crown jewel of the community.An ambitious suburban mayor wants to build a massive water park on the former site of a Sears store, and the city council in Calumet City approved funding for the plan Thursday night.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, wooden boards mark the spot where Sears closed its location at the River Oaks Center mall nine years ago.Now, the mayor of Calumet City wants to replace the wood with water -- a whole lot of it. River Oaks Roaring Rivers...
City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot
GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Morris High School Graduate Honored During City Council Meeting
A Morris High School graduate was honored during the Morris City Council meeting last night. Here is Morris Mayor Chris Brown. Brown continued with the proclamation. Osborn competed in the SKILLS USA National Competition in June and finished 9th overall. Osborn said he wants to become a police officer in...
fb101.com
96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising
The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
Herald & Review
Nonprofit helps Southern Illinois couple launch niche farm
GOREVILLE — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it. The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
starvedrock.media
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
wmay.com
Amazon Workers In Joliet Allege Racially Hostile Workplace
Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Joliet have filed a federal human rights complaint, alleging a racially hostile workplace environment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing alleges that workers of color at the Joliet warehouse have been subjected to racist death threats written on bathroom walls, Confederate imagery on coworkers’ clothing, and a lack of action on the part of management to address those concerns.
Comments / 1