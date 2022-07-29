What is the Market's View on Boxed Inc (BOXD) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Friday?

www.investorsobserver.com
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
Commerzbank sees energy and growth 'clouds' after Q2 profit beat
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) swung on Wednesday to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates and commission income, and confirmed it was on track to meet its profit target despite "clouds" on the horizon.
European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars
Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday ahead of key business growth data, while broader markets weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.
UK inflation will soar to ‘astronomical’ levels over next year, thinktank warns
Inflation will soar to “astronomical” levels over the next year forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, according to a leading thinktank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research also forecast a long recession that would last into...
