ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

St. Philip’s College plans to offer bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity Engineering

By DSO Communications
alamo.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.alamo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniomag.com

Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio

Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated

SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record

Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Giving Family Medicine a New Meaning

Nadia (learner) and Scheel (faculty member) Nayar reflect on what it meant to them to be part of UIWSOM’s inaugural cohort together. “It’s the kind of thing we all dream about. Father and daughter working together, but this was father and daughter studying together. This was trying to learn together.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#College Graduates#St Philip S College#San Antonio College#Bachelor Of Science
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Comedy Clubs: Enjoy Comedy Shows And Open Mic Nights in SA

In need of a hearty laugh that’ll have you beating your knees and burning your abs? Check out some of the best San Antonio Comedy Clubs that you’ve been long looking for. Instead of succumbing in to the urge to hit people with sticks out of frustration, comedy is intended to keep people laughing as a stress-buster. Even while driving to a comedy club may involve more work than just watching your favorite skits on Netflix, but the lively atmosphere may make the experience more lasting than it ever could on a tiny screen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels

The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KICKS 105

HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

School lunch won’t be free for many this year. Here’s how to find out if you qualify

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID era has brought a lot of unwelcomed changes for schools and parents, but there was one perk that many families enjoyed — free school meals for all. Thanks to waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture, parents haven’t had to pay for breakfasts or lunches at school for the last two school years, but that’s changing this school year. The waivers expired this summer so unless a family qualifies for free or reduced-price meals, parents are going to need to send their kids to school with lunch money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy