St. Philip’s College plans to offer bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity Engineering

www.alamo.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
sanantoniomag.com
Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio
Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats names first president outside founding family
San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats has named a new president, and for the first time in the brand’s 75-year history, the position is filled by someone not a member of its founding family, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. New president Bill Wagner previously served as Kiolbassa's chief operating...
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
uiw.edu
Giving Family Medicine a New Meaning
Nadia (learner) and Scheel (faculty member) Nayar reflect on what it meant to them to be part of UIWSOM’s inaugural cohort together. “It’s the kind of thing we all dream about. Father and daughter working together, but this was father and daughter studying together. This was trying to learn together.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Comedy Clubs: Enjoy Comedy Shows And Open Mic Nights in SA
In need of a hearty laugh that’ll have you beating your knees and burning your abs? Check out some of the best San Antonio Comedy Clubs that you’ve been long looking for. Instead of succumbing in to the urge to hit people with sticks out of frustration, comedy is intended to keep people laughing as a stress-buster. Even while driving to a comedy club may involve more work than just watching your favorite skits on Netflix, but the lively atmosphere may make the experience more lasting than it ever could on a tiny screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
iheart.com
Memorial Service for longtime S.A. reporter Tim Griffin set for Sunday
The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of longtime San Antonio Express-News reporter William “Tim” Griffin will be held at 2pm on Sunday August 7, 2022, at the Alamodome in the Hall of Fame Club Room. Griffin, who had worked as a sports reporter for the San Antonio...
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
KSAT 12
School lunch won’t be free for many this year. Here’s how to find out if you qualify
SAN ANTONIO – The COVID era has brought a lot of unwelcomed changes for schools and parents, but there was one perk that many families enjoyed — free school meals for all. Thanks to waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture, parents haven’t had to pay for breakfasts or lunches at school for the last two school years, but that’s changing this school year. The waivers expired this summer so unless a family qualifies for free or reduced-price meals, parents are going to need to send their kids to school with lunch money.
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Comments / 0