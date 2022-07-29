Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota

b105country.com
Another alligator found just ambling around in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha. "Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and...
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
Two people drown within two days at lake in Wisconsin
Two people have drowned in the same Wisconsin lake over the course of the past week, local authorities confirmed. On Sunday evening, the Western Lakes Fire District reported that they’d received multiple 911 calls about a man who appeared to be in distress at Lac La Belle at approximately 3.44pm.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns To Iowa Hometown in Wake of Frank Fritz’s Stroke
Four days after former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz suffered a terrifying stroke, Mike Wolfe is back at work in Iowa. After news broke last week that Fritz had some harrowing health problems, Wolfe is now returning to everyday life. On Monday, the relic rescuer posted a snap of a riverboat on the Mississippi River in his hometown of Leclaire, Iowa.
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
“What Happens Here?” asked on Twitter, Minnesotans Respond
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
These 7 Stars Are Filming In Georgia This Summer & This Is Where You Could Spot Them
Atlanta is a hub for culture, fantastic bars and restaurants, and of course, the buzzing film industry. Film and television productions like Stanger Things make a major impact on Georgia's economy, spending millions to work in the Peach State. We found 7 projects that are currently filming in Georgia, and...
Hikers from St. Paul run into each other in Iceland, capture special moment
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's one of those "only in Minnesota" situations. Two groups of hikers from St. Paul ran into each other 3,000 miles away across the globe in Iceland."We went to Iceland for our honeymoon in 2013 when we got married and we instantly fell in love with that country, so we made a vow we would come back in 10 years with or without any children we may have at that time," Jennifer Goepfert said.Making good on their vow, Jennifer and Travis took their 6-year-old twins Aela and Eva on a trip to remember this July. But...
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
