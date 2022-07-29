How to Build a Web3 Curriculum on Skillshare

www.makeuseof.com
How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11
Using a virtual machine, we can make risky changes in no-go areas of the operating system and test new apps independently of the operating system installed on our device. It's a godsend for developers who want to try multiple operating systems simultaneously and test potentially hazardous software. Are you interested...
makeuseof.com
13 Alternative Career Paths for Software Developers
Software Developers have many options to branch out into non-coding careers, even as they leverage their technical experience and knowledge. Given the broad scope of software development applications, semi-technical and technical-adjacent positions are available in all industry sectors. Here's a look at a few such positions in diverse fields. Technical...
Business Presentation
Improve your slideshow or demonstration by learning how to wow your audience with an engaging presentation and seamless experience. A typical business presentation includes a slide deck and speech presented virtually or in person. However, an excellent presentation incorporates storytelling and data visualization techniques. It should engage your audience and encourage them to take action.
makeuseof.com
What Is Bun.js and Why Is It the JavaScript Community Excited About It?
Getting new frameworks and libraries all the time is something JavaScript is famous for. In July 2022 the ecosystem welcomed a new member: Bun.js. Here, we'll take a look at Bun.js and see how it affects the wider JavaScript ecosystem. What Is Bun.js?. Bun is defined as "a fast all-in-one...
makeuseof.com
Understanding Borrowing in Rust
Rust uses a borrow checker to enforce its ownership rules and ensure that programs are memory safe. The ownership rules dictate how Rust manages memory over the stack and heap. As you write Rust programs, you’ll need to use variables without changing the ownership of the associated value. Rust provides...
NEWSBTC
What do you do in the Metaverse? MeetKai answers with a new demo
As the popularity and value of Web3 technologies grow, one of the major barriers to mass adoption is still the need to bridge the digital world and the real world efficiently. Though NFTs and other digital assets have made record-breaking sales, many still see them as collector’s items or status pieces for tech enthusiasts only. In order for Web3 projects to achieve their full potential, developers will likely have to entice audiences with real-world value.
PC Magazine
Enrich Your Career With 1,000+ Online Learning Courses for $99
Folks who treat their lives and careers as a constant learning opportunity are better prepared when job hunting, asking for promotions, or even launching their own businesses. Adopting that student mindset can be difficult, but educational resources like StackSkills Unlimited can help. Whether you work in technology or marketing, StackSkills...
TechCrunch
Cybrary secures $25M to grow its platform for cybersecurity training
Cybrary was launched in 2015 by co-founders Ralph Sita and Ryan Corey (Hanes joined as CEO a year ago). As Hanes tells it, their mission was to break down barriers to the cybersecurity industry by creating a way for aspiring professionals to enter the field — no matter their background or experience.
hackernoon.com
The Essential Web3 Tools and Technologies Developers Must Know
Web3 is the next iteration of the web. As opposed to Web1, which consisted of static web pages, and Web2, which brought us web apps and the web as a platform, Web3 consists of decentralized networks built on blockchains. There is a high demand for Web3 developers, as relatively few...
How Web Scraping Brings Freedom to Research
Data acquisition is the most financial constraining and time-intensive process of research. Web scraping can solve both issues.
makeuseof.com
Libby vs. OverDrive: What Are the Differences?
Libraries are a wonderful asset to every community. Books transport you to different worlds, and being able to explore multiple worlds for free is so valuable at any age. If your local library is tech-savvy enough, it may have an app you can use on mobile if you're a member. But other apps, like Libby, can help you get even more use out of your local library.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Use Structures in C#
In C#, the two main type categories are value types (such as structures), and reference types (such as classes). Because a structure (or struct) is a value type it is data-centric. A struct can store attributes and related methods that, preferably, do not focus on behavior. How to Declare a...
makeuseof.com
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.
CoinTelegraph
Google AI turns all 10,000 BAYC NFTs into machine-made art
Google Cloud Neural Networks worked with its artificial intelligence (AI) software to make art. Not just any art — nonfungible token (NFT) art. The AI transformed all 10,000 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs into machine-made works of art. These pieces of art take the form of abstract paintings. But when viewed closely, the paintings take the appearance of ape shapes that resembles the famous Yuga Labs collection.
blockchain.news
HKUST Designs First Virtual Campus in the Metaverse
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has chosen to ride in the waves of digital innovation and blockchain technology. In a press release, the academic institution announced its intention to establish the world's first physical-digital twin campuses in the Metaverse. This, the university believes, would enhance the teaching...
makeuseof.com
How to Implement the Open Graph Protocol in Next.js
Have you ever wanted your Next.js site to show up as a rich object when shared on social media? If so, then you need to implement the Open Graph protocol. The next-seo package makes it easy to add Open Graph tags to your Next.js site. You can also use a more manual approach for finer control over the finished result.
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
CNET
Amazon Web Services Launches New Cloud Computing Training Courses
If you or your team are looking to learn or enhance your cloud computing skills, Amazon Web Services launched some new hands-on training courses Tuesday as part of its new AWS Skill Builder Individual and Team subscription programs. Amazon announced a line of free cloud training skills programs in November....
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education
According to the survey, the financial revenue of the artificial intelligence market will approximately reach $4 billion. It is a 47% increase in the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 to 2023. Digital technologies like artificial intelligence can support the end-users in their objectives just like they can facilitate the staff members in the educational sector. In this way, AI can support professors in adjusting their educational content according to the needs of the students and prepare final reports conveniently. The application of artificial intelligence has facilitated instructors in personalizing their content.
makeuseof.com
How to SSH Into a Raspberry Pi for Remote Access
When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.
