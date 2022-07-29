DJI updates Terra mapping software with major improvements

DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade. Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”

