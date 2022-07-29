DJI updates Terra mapping software with major improvements

dronedj.com
Related
dronedj.com
11 new features that are coming to DJI Ronin 4D this month
DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade. Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”
dronedj.com
REGENT deepens Siemens ties in AAM seaglider development
Creator of an electric-powered seaglider within the bustling advanced air mobility (AAM) sector, REGENT, is reinforcing its relationship with tech partner Siemens to speed and strengthen the digital development of its innovative craft toward prototype, certification, and production phases. REGENT said the deepening of the partnership will both provide accentuated...
dronedj.com
American Water secures FAA waiver for 4-mile BVLOS drone flights
Utility giant American Water is taking its drone program up a notch with a new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). The waiver will allow American Water drone operators to fly their aircraft up to four miles away. The company says it sought...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dronedj.com
Top UK drone organizations create forum to advance BVLOS flight
A group of aviation and drone sector companies in the UK are banding together to work toward increased use cases and frequency of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights across the nation, and propose policies to regulators permitting wider deployment of those missions. As is the case in most...
dronedj.com
Ukraine among first users of DedronePortable counter-UAV system
Counter-UAV specialist Dedrone is launching a new, quickly deployable DedronePortable detection, tracking, and identification platform – an all-in-one unit that can also disrupt controller contact of intrusive or hostile craft that forces in Ukraine battling Russian invaders will soon be using. Dedrone says its new DedronePortable comprehensive counter-UAV detection,...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Amazon took a major hit from its stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter of 2022.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Comments / 0