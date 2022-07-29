The Top 10 Most Popular AppImage Apps for Linux

www.makeuseof.com
ZDNet
How to create a Linux virtual machine with VirtualBox
Linux is everywhere -- in phones, smart appliances, cloud storage services, cars, thermostats, and just about everything with an embedded system or a major third-party service. It can also be on your desktop. Linux is a fantastic choice as a desktop operating system because it's incredibly reliable, secure, and more...
makeuseof.com
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
makeuseof.com
10 Common Mistakes First-Time Linux Users Make
Switching to a new operating system is a whole different experience. As the interface and features change, it can take some time to explore and understand the new environment you are working in. Linux is more of a command line-based OS as compared to Windows and macOS, which rely mostly...
itechpost.com
Discord Overhauls Its Android App: Here's What to Expect
The company has started rolling out a Disord update that addresses one of the software's most common issues. On Monday, Discord announced that it rolled out a revamped Android app so that users on that platform will no longer have to wait longer than those using iOS and desktop. Discord users on Android devices are familiar with the traditional way of receiving updates, often months after such updates are made available to iOS, just like with the Server Profiles.
The Windows Club
How to automatically Remove Trackers from URLs in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you with how to automatically remove trackers from URLs in Firefox on a Windows 11/10 computer. You must have noticed that when you open a link from a site like Facebook, you see strings of characters in the URL after the question mark that looks something like fbclid=5pJRe9pVHa68JUH_qIVcOyXR. That mix-up of characters is a query parameter or tracking parameter. Companies like Facebook (owned by Meta), HubSpot, Olytics, and many more., use such parameters to track user clicks, serve targeted ads, etc. But now, Firefox can prevent such sites from tracking you using a new feature called Query Parameter Stripping.
Discovering Linux - 10 Key Questions About Linux OS Answered
Below I have answered some of the questions that I came across in HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt:. 1. Why do you prefer to use Linux over macOS or Windows?. Ok, let me explain it like this. Coming from a West African country, Windows OS is the dominant OS here and it was the first OS I had experience with. While I also heard about Mac OS due to the popularity of apple, I didn’t really come across any computer device running another OS asides from Windows. Not like I actually had access to a lot of computers though, but from the little exposure I had, It seemed like computers just came with Windows OS and that was it.
Business Insider
How to turn on Chrome OS Developer Mode to get root access to your computer and add new features
The Chrome OS has a Developer Mode that gives you root access to the operating system of your Chromebook. To enable Developer Mode, restart your laptop pressing the Esc, Refresh, and Power keys, then Ctrl+D. Developer Mode may void your warranty and make you susceptible to malware. If you feel...
Fast Company
Four radical Chrome alternatives to reboot your web browser
If you need evidence that people are fed up with Google Chrome, just look at the new breed of web browsers that are popping up to replace it. These aren’t mere Chrome copycats. Instead, newcomers such as Arc, SigmaOS, and Sidekick are rethinking the fundamentals of browsing, with radically different interfaces for organizing your tabs and getting work done.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox
Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
The Verge
Apple Pay may finally work on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox in iOS 16
Apple Pay could finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox in iOS 16. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome in the iOS 16 beta 4, and shared his findings on Twitter. Moser’s screenshots show a “Continue with Apple Pay”...
Phone Arena
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
knowtechie.com
These Android apps are riddled with malware – delete them
The Google Play Store is normally a great, safe place to find new apps to put on your Android devices. Sometimes, malware gets past the check, however. Now, we’ve got another batch of malicious apps to delete, courtesy of Dr. Web‘s security researchers. The anti-virus maker found over...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
The Windows Club
How to Password Protect Bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox and Edge
If you want to password protect bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will be helpful. While there is no built-in feature or option in these browsers to set a password to access the bookmarks, you can use some free extensions for that. You can create a list of password-protected bookmarks and access those bookmarks using the main password. You won’t be able to set password protection to browser bookmarks that you have saved already, but you add or copy those bookmarks to the new list. This way, you can have password protection for those bookmarks also.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
The Windows Club
How to find out what startup programs I can disable safely in Windows 11/10
Startup programs are the programs that start automatically when you turn on your system. In a Windows ecosystem, the startup programs refer to all those Microsoft services, apps, and third-party software that run automatically on system startup. Some of these startup programs are essential for Windows OS and some are not. The unnecessary startup programs can slow down your system and create performance issues. You can disable such startup programs to boost your system performance. In this article, we will see how to find out what startup programs you can disable safely in Windows 11/10.
The Verge
Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta
The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
Web Scraping Sites With Session Cookie Authentication Using NodeJS Request
Today NodeJS has a huge number of libraries that can solve almost any routine task. Web scraping as a product has low entry requirements, which attracts freelancers and development teams to it. Not surprisingly, the library ecosystem for NodeJS already contains everything that is needed for parsing. Here will be...
