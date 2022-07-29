6 reasons why DJI agricultural drone sales are skyrocketing

dronedj.com
DroneSense enables live video streaming and support for DJI M30, M30T drones
DroneSense has announced that its live video streaming software now supports DJI’s new enterprise drone systems Matrice 30 (M30) and Matrice 30 Thermal (M30T). DroneSense’s drone management and collaboration platform is tailored specifically for the unique needs of public safety agencies; it tracks all mobile and live drone video feeds during a mission on a map and shows them on a common screen. The flight app gives drone operators access to all pertinent telemetry data including height (MSL, AGL, and height above terrain (HAT)), speed, relative drone position and orientation to pilot, and gimbal angle. Remote team leaders, meanwhile, can use the platform to request control from the ground pilot and steer the drone to a target with near-zero latency.
American Water secures FAA waiver for 4-mile BVLOS drone flights
Utility giant American Water is taking its drone program up a notch with a new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). The waiver will allow American Water drone operators to fly their aircraft up to four miles away. The company says it sought...
11 new features that are coming to DJI Ronin 4D this month
DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade. Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”
REGENT deepens Siemens ties in AAM seaglider development
Creator of an electric-powered seaglider within the bustling advanced air mobility (AAM) sector, REGENT, is reinforcing its relationship with tech partner Siemens to speed and strengthen the digital development of its innovative craft toward prototype, certification, and production phases. REGENT said the deepening of the partnership will both provide accentuated...
Drone service and AAM vertiport specialist Skyports closes $26 million Series B round
Leading drone services and advanced air mobility (AAM) vertiport developer Skyports says it has received over $3 million in additional capital from Singapore-based ST Engineering, lifting the total of its now-closed Series B funding round to $26.13 million. London-based Skyports initially opened the financing drive in March. The objective, said...
