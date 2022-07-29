6 reasons why DJI agricultural drone sales are skyrocketing

DroneSense has announced that its live video streaming software now supports DJI’s new enterprise drone systems Matrice 30 (M30) and Matrice 30 Thermal (M30T). DroneSense’s drone management and collaboration platform is tailored specifically for the unique needs of public safety agencies; it tracks all mobile and live drone video feeds during a mission on a map and shows them on a common screen. The flight app gives drone operators access to all pertinent telemetry data including height (MSL, AGL, and height above terrain (HAT)), speed, relative drone position and orientation to pilot, and gimbal angle. Remote team leaders, meanwhile, can use the platform to request control from the ground pilot and steer the drone to a target with near-zero latency.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO