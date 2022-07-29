Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO