Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office Ret. Lt. Tom Bryars passes away
A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29. During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
Family of Alabama medical student killed in I-65 crash continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
utv44.com
Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child
An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
