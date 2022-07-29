ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chunchula, AL

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

By WALA Staff
WSFA
 4 days ago
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.  Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29.  During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child

An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
MOBILE, AL

