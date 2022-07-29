ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: David Skinns' first round results

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6VfD_0gxXx1zk00

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is taking place July 28–31 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field.

Skinns is in 53rd place (-2) following first round play. Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are tied for first place following the first round.

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has recorded nine professional wins, including two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Warriors unveiled their new 'Statement Edition' uniforms and everyone thinks they look like college jerseys

The Golden State Warriors debuted their new uniforms on Tuesday, and many fans had the same reaction when they first saw the design. Golden State’s new jerseys, which Rakuten sponsors, use a different color scheme than what you may expect when you think of the Warriors. These uniforms have a much darker blue than fans are accustomed to seeing from the reigning champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Lincoln, MI
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#The Detroit Golf Club#Pga#Aetna#The Club At Indian Creek#Vols#University Of Tennessee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duane Washington signs with the Phoenix Suns

You had a pretty good feeling former Ohio State sharpshooter Duane Washington would find another NBA suitor before too long. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns reportedly inked the former Buckeye start to a two-way deal. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Lyn-J Dixon through the years

Running back Lyn-J Dixon played at Clemson from 2018-21. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson. He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills says it is 'humbling' to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization. The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch WNBA

The Phoenix Mercury will meet the Connecticut Sun in WNBA action on Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Phoenix has struggled and just seems like they can’t get it together this season after falling to New York by 20 points in their last game. Meanwhile, the Sun comes into this game with a 20-10 record after falling to the Chicago Sky in overtime in their last game.
NEW LONDON, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star in-state forward sets official visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program will have the chance to impress four-star small forward Drake Powell later this month. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is a recruit that UNC has had their eyes on for months now and he’s finally taking his official visit to campus. Powell will be on UNC’s campus on August 23rd for his official visit according to multiple reports. Powell has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment so far, but this will be his first official visit so far. He’s drawing interest from several other programs including Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and LSU among others. Drake Powell will be taking an official visit to North Carolina beginning August 23 his mother tells @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 3, 2022 With zero commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, Davis and his staff are hoping to finally land a recruit and put together a big class. Powell has emerged as one of their top targets and this visit could determine a lot for his recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another week of practice underway for the Cornhuskers

Another week of practice is underway for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they continue to prepare for the August 27th opener against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dubin, Ireland. Still, in the early days of the season, both offensive and defensive units are still installing the schemes and finalizing their depth charts. The coaching staff, led by head coach Scott Frost, continues to say positive things about the team early in the campaign. On offense, Coordinator Mark Whipple discussed the progress of the quarterbacks on Monday, saying… “We threw a lot at them… I probably made a mistake last week during camp… we had...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy