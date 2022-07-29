2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: David Skinns' first round results

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is taking place July 28–31 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field.

Skinns is in 53rd place (-2) following first round play. Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are tied for first place following the first round.

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has recorded nine professional wins, including two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

